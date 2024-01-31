Bannister Chevrolet, Bannister Hyundai jump into Kamloops community with both feet

Photo: Contributed Bannister Chevrolet managing partner Arsalan Zuhair, left, presents a cheque to BC Interior Community Foundation president Greg Peace.

Bannister Automotive Group has always been about giving back.

So when it purchased Smith Chevrolet Cadillac and Kamloops Hyundai last February, managing partner Arsalan Zuhair made sure to hit the ground running when it came to community involvement.

“We’re new to Kamloops and are eager to positively impact the community,” Zuhair says.

That included being the title sponsor for The Pink Ribbon Ball and Basics for Babies, and contributing $20,000 to the Red Cross and other causes.

Additionally, the dealerships have maintained a scholarship program at TRU for aspiring technicians, a legacy from the previous ownership. In their first year under new management, Bannister Chevrolet and Bannister Hyundai also organized Random Acts of Caffeine at 5Bean Brewbar and Cafe, covering customers’ coffee expenses as a gesture of gratitude to the community.

The Pink Ribbon Ball, a breast cancer research fundraiser, had Bannister Automotive Group take on the title sponsor role after the event’s three-year break due to the pandemic. Another significant event was the Basics for Babies fundraiser at Delta Hotel Kamloops, which Bannister supported both as a title sponsor and through substantial donation.

Zuhair emphasizes the importance of community involvement.

“The Bannister family has always valued community engagement,” he says. “Here in Kamloops, we strive to continue this tradition by supporting local charities and businesses.”

Bannister Automotive Group encourages Kamloops residents to visit Bannister Chevrolet and Bannister Hyundai, and engage with their community-focused approach.

“We’re just getting started,” Zuhair says. “We want to do more. We’re going to do more.”

