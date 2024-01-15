There’s snowplace like Kamloops, the city that offers boundless space

Photo: Tamra Jaeger, Tourism Kamloops Embark on winter adventures with the Overlander Ski Club, discovering the snowy landscapes of Kamloops via skis and snowshoes.

The best travel memories can come from where you least expect, such as an enlightening art gallery you stumbled upon to escape the elements outside or the stunning lake you found while wandering off the hiking trail path.

Kamloops is one of those places filled with treasures that are just waiting to be discovered. Dig deeper (and stay awhile), and you’ll uncover more of what the second-largest city in B.C.’s Southern Interior has in store.

Conveniently accessible by road, being a little over a two-hour drive from Kelowna, a trip to Kamloops is the easiest way to enjoy some thrills amidst the chill of winter. Plus, most activities are within a close drive from one another, allowing you to make the most of your time around the area.

Whether you want to go out into nature or stay in to explore the local community, there’s plenty to see and do in Kamloops at this time of year.

Seek comfort from the cold with arts and culture

Photo: Dylan Sherrard, Tourism Kamloops Take a break from the outdoors and explore Kamloops' art scene for some cozy entertainment.

Keep warm indoors with a visit to one of Kamloops’ galleries, museums or performance venues, including the Kamloops Symphony, for an unforgettable cultural experience.

To experience the local art scene up close, see the permanent collections and travelling exhibitions at the Kamloops Art Gallery.

Sit back and prepare to be entertained with a live show at the Western Canada Theatre. Some performances to look forward to on the winter 2024 schedule include Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, Rick Miller’s one-man show Boom YZ, and BLAK: Iconic Canadian Women in Music, starring Vancouver-based musician Krystle Dos Santos.

For art enthusiasts seeking an outdoor adventure, embark on a self-guided tour of the free Back Alley Art Gallery. Explore more than 30 vibrant art murals adorning back alleys and buildings throughout downtown Kamloops.

Chasing chills and thrills in the great outdoors

Photo: Mary Putnam, Tourism Kamloops Snowboard along Harper Mountain, a hidden gem in Kamloops.

Winter wanderers can revel in the variety of snow sports and activities available around Kamloops.

Sun Peaks Resort, Canada’s second largest ski area at 4,720 acres of skiable terrain, is located 45 minutes north of central Kamloops. In addition to downhill skiing and snowboarding, Sun Peaks offers many other excursions in the snow, such as dog-sledding and guided ice-fishing. Sun Peaks Village is also worth visiting for the ski-in, ski-out apres-ski delights.

Full of rustic charm and all-ages fun, Harper Mountain is also a 20-minute drive from downtown Kamloops. The family-owned and operated ski resort, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, offers everything from tubing at Snow Town Tube Park to night skiing along lit trails in the evenings.

The Overlander Ski Club at Stake Lake, which is only 30 minutes from the city, offers 60 kilometres of expertly groomed trails for cross-country skiing and more than 20 kilometres of snowshoe trails.

With lots of sunshine, fresh air and moderate temperatures, hiking is an activity that can be done year round in Kamloops. Take in the panoramic views of the snow in the surrounding hills from the Tower Trail in Kenna Cartwright Nature Park or from the silt bluffs in Valleyview Nature Park.

Treat your taste buds to cozy eats

Photo: Kylie Mae, Tourism Kamloops Unwind from your adventurous day at Jadoo Eclectic Modern Indian Cuisine and Craft Cocktails, where unparalleled eclectic Indian cuisine meets breathtaking 360-degree views.

The burgeoning food and drink scene in Kamloops is bursting with flavours from the local restaurants, cafes, pubs and breweries. There is an endless supply of establishments that serve up locally made delicacies spanning a wide variety of food cultures, such as authentic Indigenous cuisine from The Kekuli Cafe or eclectic Indian cuisine from Jadoo Eclectic Modern Indian Cuisine and Craft Cocktails.

Inspired by food halls around the world, Yew Street Food Hall brings together cuisines from 10 local restaurant concepts. There, you can sample a handful of different culinary experiences, from Italian pasta to Asian fusion, all in one location.

From Jan. 17 to Feb. 11, Dine Around returns to Kamloops. The event encourages visitors and locals alike to sip and savour dishes and drinks featured among its specialty three-course dinner menus available at local restaurants. This year’s participating restaurants include ATLAS Steak + Fish, Bright Eye Brewing, Isagani F2T Cafe Lounge, Romeos Kitchen + Spirits, Stills Co. Tapas & Cocktails, and more. With menus this good, you’ll be eager to start mapping out your next trip to Kamloops before the dessert comes.

Top off your sip and savour experience with a Stay and Dine package at one of Dine Around’s participating hotel partners. During Dine Around, guests at Coast Kamloops Hotel & Conference Centre will unlock wine and beer offers at local vineyards and craft breweries, as well as receive a $25 gift certificate to Romeos Kitchen + Spirits. Or enjoy 15% off your stay at Prestige Kamloops Hotels with breakfast for two at Isagani F2T Cafe Lounge.

Experience Kamloops like a local (and with significant savings) with the 'Loops Explorer Pass, which unlocks discounts at the best local restaurants, shops, accommodations and attractions. From 20% off outdoor experiences at Sun Peaks with Mountain Man Adventures to discounts on performance tickets at Western Canada Theatre, the pass covers all of the hot spots in town. Get your digital pass before you arrive, and you’ll be all set for a memorable time in the ’Loops!

Visit www.tourismkamloops.com/snowplace-like-kamloops to plan your Kamloops getaway today.

