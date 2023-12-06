Glover's now known as Pure Integrative Pharmacy, but local owner, stellar staff remain

Photo: Contributed

Same location.

Same people.

Same great service.

The only thing different today about Glover’s Medicine Centre Pharmacy is its name.

After a remarkable 18-year journey serving the Kamloops community, Glover’s Medicine Centre Pharmacy will now be known as Pure Integrative Pharmacy, marking a new chapter in comprehensive health-care services.

Founded in 2005 by Aaron Glover, the well-established Glover’s Pharmacy has been a cornerstone of health in Kamloops, renowned for its exceptional service and community involvement. As the pharmacy transitions to Pure Integrative Pharmacy, customers will continue to enjoy the familiar, trusted care from Glover and his dedicated team.

Photo: Contributed Aaron Glover

The pharmacy is located directly behind the Nature’s Fare Markets in Columbia Place Shopping Centre, which can be found at 1380 Summit Dr.

The transition to Pure Integrative Pharmacy promises an enhanced pharmacy experience, blending traditional services with a holistic approach to health.

“I look forward to continuing to serve my customers and sharing with them the exciting offering from Pure Integrative Pharmacy,” Glover says. “In addition to traditional pharmacy services, Pure offers extensive access to natural health alternatives and professional grade supplements not available at regular retail outlets.

“The Pure mindset is that each individual experiences health differently, which really does help support the optimum health of an individual.”

A highlight of this integration is the continued focus on custom medication compounding. This specialized service tailors medications to meet individual needs, including treatments for various medical conditions, pet-friendly formulations and more.

The transformation into Pure Integrative Pharmacy will be swift and seamless. The Kamloops store briefly closed its doors over the weekend for makeover and reopened with a fresh look and signage to reflect its new identity.

Alongside this aesthetic refresh, the store will introduce an array of natural health products, aligning with Pure Pharmacy's commitment to a holistic health approach.

Founded in 1999, Pure Pharmacy has steadily grown, with 23 locations across B.C. The Kamloops store marks the brand’s first venture into B.C.’s Interior, bringing with it a unique fusion of traditional pharmacy services and natural health solutions.

“Expanding into Kamloops is a significant milestone,” Pure founder Bob Mehr says. “We’re thrilled to offer our unique blend of pharmacy expertise and wellness guidance to a wider audience in British Columbia.”

The new Pure Integrative Pharmacy in Kamloops stands as a testament to the evolving landscape of health care, where traditional practices merge with natural remedies to offer a comprehensive wellness experience.

More information about Pure Integrative Pharmacy can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.