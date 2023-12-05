TELUS STORYHIVE launches new video podcast program for emerging B.C. and Alberta podcasters

Photo: Greta Reid

TELUS STORYHIVE has announced the launch of its new video podcast program to support local podcasters in B.C. and Alberta.

The initiative, which provides $12,000 in production funding and training, is designed to nurture and amplify the voices of new and emerging podcasters in these provinces.

Okanagan’s own Greta Reid shares her experience developing her own video podcast through a past STORYHIVE program.

Reid’s forthcoming project, New Ground, is a unique video podcast blending humour with a profound journey of self-discovery and vulnerability, representing a significant leap from a place of challenge to remarkable personal and spiritual growth.

Amplifying artistic voices

“The support from STORYHIVE has been transformative for New Ground,” Reid says. “The funding allowed me to invest in quality equipment and develop a focused vision for my content. It’s a journey into the uncharted territories of self-exploration, capturing what truly ignites my spirit.”

STORYHIVE's initiative extends beyond mere financial support. It enriches the local content ecosystem by fostering a community of content creators and providing comprehensive support, including training and distribution to over a million viewers on TELUS Optik TV and STORYHIVE’s YouTube channel. This holistic approach significantly bolsters the abilities of content creators like Reid, helping them craft compelling stories and reach wider audiences.

“It’s an exciting time at TELUS STORYHIVE,” says Audrey Kiss, STORYHIVE Interior B.C. territory manager. “We are proud to be launching a brand new video podcast program. Video podcasts are proving to be impactful mediums that provide space to share local stories and facilitate meaningful discussions.”

The program strongly emphasizes diversity and original storytelling, encouraging content creators from all walks of life to share their perspectives and stories. New Ground aligns perfectly with this ethos, offering a fresh, Indigenous perspective on self-growth and the journey of an evolving content creator.

“The opportunity to have my podcast distributed to over a million viewers on TELUS Optik TV and STORYHIVE’s YouTube channel is beyond exciting,” Reid says. “The thought of reaching such a vast audience with my story, which intertwines creative visualizations and heartfelt messaging, is both exhilarating and a bit daunting.”

Fostering a new generation of content creators

Photo: Matt Ferguson Photography

Since its inception in 2013, STORYHIVE has been a cornerstone in supporting local talent, contributing over $59 million in production funding. This latest initiative continues that legacy, enabling content creators like Reid to produce and distribute impactful, engaging projects.

Reid credits STORYHIVE's community and training in her development as a content creator.

"The training and support have been exceptional. Being part of a community that shares, learns, and connects is incredibly empowering,” she says. “As an emerging content creator, the encouragement and support I’ve received have been invaluable.”

Her journey with STORYHIVE exemplifies the transformative impact of the program. It not only enhances storytelling skills but also fosters connections with a network of talented creators.

“At STORYHIVE, we are continuing to expand our program offerings to support all kinds of content creators,” Kiss says. “We are really looking forward to the projects that come through the video podcast program and to hearing some amazing local stories. We’re looking for new and emerging video podcasters with diverse topics to pitch and encourage the people of the Okanagan to apply.”

STORYHIVE wants content creators from all walks of life to apply. You don’t need to be from a big city to be a content creator. And the best part? No experience is required.

Reid’s advice to new and emerging podcasters in B.C. and Alberta is simple: “Just do it. Embrace your fears, your excitement, and your vision. Your voice matters, and STORYHIVE offers an incredible platform to amplify it.”

Content creators and podcasters in B.C. and Alberta interested in video podcasting have until Jan. 31, 2024, to apply for this program. STORYHIVE seeks to discover and nurture original voices and stories, offering a unique opportunity for storytellers to gain exposure and develop their craft.

For more details on the STORYHIVE Video Podcast program and the application process, visit storyhive.com/apply.

