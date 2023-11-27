Giving Tuesday is the kickoff to this year's 'season of giving' at the Mustard Seed

Photo: Contributed

While bargain hunters were out in strength on Friday—Black Friday—making purchases, tomorrow (Tuesday, Nov. 28) is Giving Tuesday, and it’s an opportunity to help those in need in the community.

The day marks the unofficial start to the “giving” season and in Kamloops, The Mustard Seed, the largest non-profit organization in the city helping shelter and feed those in need, is asking the public to lend a financial hand.

Photo: Contributed

“This Giving Tuesday, your support will help us to continue to meet the immediate needs of those experiencing homelessness and poverty in Kamloops,” says Laura Giesbrecht, senior director of food services at The Mustard Seed Kamloops.

“Daily we are seeing an increase in the numbers of those accessing our services. Your donation will allow us to keep serving warm and nutritious meals, as well as provide safe places for those in need this winter. Thank you for helping us to build community and grow hope in Kamloops.”

With its goal to eliminate homelessness and poverty in the community, The Mustard Seed has provided shelter, basic essential needs and meals for those less fortunate since it took over operations from the New Life Mission in 2018.

One of five Mustard Seed operations in B.C. and Alberta—the others being in Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer and Medicine Hat—money raised in Kamloops stays in Kamloops to help meet the local need.

“With food budgets being stretched thin for individuals and families, we have seen an increase in demand for all facets of our food services,” says Giesbrecht. “The number of guests being served at our hot meal programs, as well as those in need of additional hampers, has dramatically increased.”

She says those who were just barely getting by, now need the organization’s help to make ends meet. A growing segment of the population turning to the Mustard Seed for help are seniors.

Photo: Contributed

“The continued support of our communities means we do not have to turn anyone away who needs a meal or additional food resources. Providing food helps mitigate a lot of stress for individuals and families as they struggle with food insecurity.”

This year, the Mustard Seed’s Giving Tuesday campaign goal is to raise funds for 185,000 meal across all five cities.

For more information and to make a donation, go to the Mustard Seed’s website at theseed.ca/givingtuesday.

Later in the month, the Mustard Seed will also hold its annual 12 Days of Giving fundraiser, between Dec. 11 and Dcc. 22.

Each day, The Mustard Seed’s website will feature items most in demand by those in need during the cold winter months, such as gloves, jackets and winter boots—more than just financial support.

The Mustard Seed Kamloops provides an array of services, including 22 shelter mats per night, a 12-bed safe and secure shelter for women, a 17-bed recovery program for men, an outreach centre, meal program, health and wellness centre and a thrift store. Each month it distributes 1,200 hygiene and clothing items in Kamloops.

While Christian-centered, The Mustard Seed is open to all and has a zero-tolerance policy for all facilities when it comes to alcohol and drug use.

So, as you settle in for the upcoming holiday season, please remember those in need in the community. If you can help The Mustard Seed make the season a little better for those less fortunate, and help feed and shelter your vulnerable neighbours through the winter months, please do so.

To volunteer, donate or fundraise for The Mustard Seed, or for more information about its services, programs and fundraising efforts, go to its website at theseed.ca.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.