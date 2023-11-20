One of Canada's best golf courses ready for fun winter, accepting 2024 memberships

Photo: Mary Putnam

You have likely heard how gorgeous Tobiano Golf Course is.

Once you actually get there, however, it’s even better than you thought it would be.

Few settings in Canada are better than Tobiano’s rugged, lakeside terrain. There are astounding views of Kamloops Lake from every hole, dramatic elevation changes, ravines, natural grasses, welcoming fairways and smooth, undulating greens. Tobiano is one of the finest, most picturesque golf courses anywhere.

You know it’s something special when the man who designed the stunning track, Thomas McBroom, says, “Tobiano is literally as good as it gets.”

The course, located just west of Kamloops, has been open for more than 15 years and in that time has been collecting awards like a PGA professional racks up birdies. Tobiano Golf Course often lands on the “best lists” compiled by Golf Digest and Score Golf, and the World Golf Awards, which are voted on by golfers themselves, has honoured Tobiano as the best golf course in Canada for the last three years.

Photo: Mary Putnam

“Almost every hole gives you a stunning view of not only the golf course, but the lake and the mountains,” head pro Shannon McGeady says. “And then you see those trains go by on the other side of the lake, and they go on forever.

“… The aesthetics of being out here are just unlike anything I’ve ever experienced, and I’ve been fortunate enough to golf all over Canada.”

Tobiano is now accepting memberships for the 2024 season, and signing up now has its benefits, especially for those who reside in Kamloops area. You can get on a payment plan if you commit before Dec. 15, and you also will receive a $150 to $300 credit at the course’s restaurant, Black Iron Club and Grill.

Memberships range from full to weekday to intermediate, depending on your age. And if you have a common-law living arrangement, you would get 10% off a second membership of equal or lesser value.

Your experience at Tobiano can go beyond the golf course. Its state-of-the-art simulator, which features Trackman technology, is now open for the winter. It offers more than 250 courses from around the world, including Vancouer’s Shaughnessy, Pebble Beach and the Old Course at St. Andrews. Lessons are also available during the winter.

Nothing will beat the real thing come spring, however. Not many people can say they have one of the best golf courses in Canada right in their backyard.

“One hole after another has its own set of challenges, and as similar as they are in terms of their topography and how they’re carved out of the landscape, they are so different,” McGeady says. “You go from hole number four, which has no bunkers on it whatsoever, and then you go to number five, where it’s this chute down the middle surrounded by bunkers.”

McGeady’s favourite hole is the next one, No. 6. The par 4 requires a tee shot over a ravine and some fine shotmaking on the approach. Since it’s all uphill, the “infinity green” almost looks like it’s suspended in the air.

“It’s such a shotmaker’s hole,” McGeady says. “You have to be so precise on that second shot, and then when you get up to the green … OK, great. You’re on, but now what? It breaks way more than you think it should. It’s my favourite.”

And don’t be worried if you can’t hit a high fade into a green. Tobiano has five sets of tees on every hole and eight yardage options overall.

“Regardless of what your skill level is, as long as you pick the right tee box you’re going to be able to experience the golf course and enjoy it at the same time,” she says. “Yes, there might be a hard shot here or there, but there is definitely an opportunity to make birdies and to feel good about your game.

“The best part is you will really enjoy being out here in kind of what feels like the middle of nowhere on a beautiful day.”

Learn more about Tobiano Golf Course on its website here.

Photo: Mary Putnam

