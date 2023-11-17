'Tis the season for extraordinary flavour at Tobiano’s Black Iron Club & Grill

Photo: Black Iron Club & Grill Black Iron Club and Grill executive chef and director of food and beverage services Cliff Huck.

The Black Iron Club and Grill at the Tobiano Golf Course is upping its food game.

The restaurant, under the direction of executive chef and newly-appointed director of food and beverage services Cliff Huck, has not only expanded, it has also added to its menu.

Photo: Black Iron Club & Grill

“We are now a full-service restaurant and we want to create a niche for ourselves,” says Huck, a well-travelled and experienced chef who grew up in the Cranbrook area but has worked in restaurants at resorts across B.C. and Alberta.

Huck says with expansions to both the dining room and the patio, as well as the restaurant’s kitchen, they are able to offer service to more diners, including hosting private events in a closed-off space in the restaurant.

He said the restaurant would like to host more destination gatherings going forward and with its private space that can seat as many as 50 people, the opportunity is now there.

Located 20 minutes west of Kamloops on Highway 1, the Black Iron Club & Grill offers a full range of exquisite fare, including menu favourites such as schnitzel, pizzas, burgers and fish and chips, with everything made from scratch.

“We really focus on local when it comes to sourcing our food and items, like our desserts, breads and pizza dough. Even the beer batter for our fish and chips is all made in-house,” says Huck.

The restaurant hosts a weekend brunch from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday featuring dishes such as eggs benedict, a West Coast bowl with sockeye salmon and French Toast with Okanagan apple compote.

Photo: Black Iron Club & Grill

It also hosts Italian Sundays, featuring well-priced family meals such as risotto, lasagna bolognese and homemade spaghetti and meatballs.

“We like to put our own little twist on it,” said Huck when talking about the meals the kitchen staff at the Black Iron Club & Grill prepare. “We always want to be re-inventing and getting ahead of the game.”

With Christmas coming up, the restaurant is once again getting into the spirit of the season with a return of its Breakfast with Santa, featuring a buffet breakfast and photos with the Jolly Old Elf himself.

So, if you are looking for good food at a good price, take the short drive out to Tobiano and enjoy what the Black Iron Club & Grill has to offer.

Photo: Black Iron Club & Grill

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.