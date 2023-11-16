Swelaps Market celebrating grand opening with free food samples, giveaways and music

Photo: Contributed

The Tkemlups te Secwepemc community is buzzing with excitement about this week’s grand opening of Swelaps Market, a significant addition to the local landscape.

The grand opening will take place today (Thursday), and it promises to be a vibrant celebration featuring speeches, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, food sharing, live music, prize draws and free food samples. The activities begin at 11 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m.

The festivities won’t stop there, however, as there will be an entire week with special deals and prize draws. Every day, the first 10 shoppers will receive an in-store gift card and Swelaps swag, and a draw will be made for a $50 in-store gift certificate. A tabletop smoker is up for grabs, too.

Swelaps Market, which is located at 302 Yellowhead Highway in Kamloops, is a manifestation of community goals and an important step in diversifying the economic position of the area.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to bring a wide range of high-quality products and exceptional customer service to this store and our shoppers,” general manager Kara Stokes says. “We have the best customers and will continue to build on our products and services. We can’t wait to welcome you for an unforgettable shopping experience. With our doors now open, we will continue to strive to become the place to work and shop.”

Covering approximately 22,000 square feet, the independent grocery store was delivered on time and within its $15.2 million budget. The store’s name and logo, inspired by a contest entry, pay homage to the local wildlife and landscape, symbolizing the community’s connection to its surroundings.

The market is equipped with a variety of services, including an in-house butcher, bakery, deli and ready-to-eat meals. A commitment to freshness, culture and quality is a cornerstone of Swelaps Market.

“The launch of Swelaps Market marks a huge milestone, offering a highly anticipated amenity to all our neighbours and fulfilling a directive from our T?emlúps membership,” Tkemlups te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir says. “In a highly visible, convenient location, Swelaps Market is positioned for success and will further grow and diversify our economic position.

“With immense care for every detail, we have developed a welcoming, vibrant and competitive business that celebrates our culture. Swelaps Market will be an integral piece for all future developments within the commercial portion of the Chief Louis Centre, located along Highway 5 and Shuswap Road.”

Swelaps Market’s development aligns with the Comprehensive Community Plan, aimed at enhancing on-reserve amenities. The store has also established a supply relationship with The Grocery People, allowing it to source products from local and Indigenous producers.

In preparation for the opening, two job fairs were held, resulting in the hiring of 65 staff, including many from the local Indigenous community.

The market is open seven days a week, everyone is welcome, and further details are available on its website and Facebook page.

