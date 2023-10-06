Southern Interior BC university offers flexible learning options and dynamic campus life

Photo: Thompson Rivers University

These days, budding scholars from a wide variety of backgrounds and perspectives—at various stages of their learning journey—seek a post-secondary institution with a comprehensive approach, including quality programs, employment prospects for their degrees or diplomas, a quality campus life and a sense of community.

These merits and more make Thompson Rivers University (TRU) a preferred place of study, with easily accessible campuses in Kamloops and Williams Lake. Coveted for its natural settings, the university is well-known for its flexible and supportive learning options, individualized student services, engaging professors and vibrant campus community.

“This institution is unique in that we have a trade school, as well as a law school, and over 140 on-campus programs, and 60-plus open learning programs,” TRU marketing manager Corey Wiwchar says.

Its exceptional programming ranges from the traditional, like a classic liberal arts education, to more off the beaten track, literally, like the adventure guide diploma, where credits can be transferred into a bachelor of tourism management degree. It’s not surprising, especially given its physical locale, that TRU reports it offers the finest and most extensive adventure studies training in the world.

“We have a great deal of campus green space for people to enjoy the outdoor environment, too,” says Amy Watters, TRU future students program and events co-ordinator. “The campus is very walkable, and you can get from one side to the other within ten minutes.”

Student–professor experience, flexible learning

“Our small-sized classes, with an average of 31 students, allow networking possibilities, both with your peers and faculty,” Watters says. “A lot of student-professor interaction occurs because of that.

“There are also many research opportunities with professors. I think it sets you up to have that personalized approach to education.”

Students can access the student life office within the faculty of student development for assistance with the transition to university and to help feel engaged in the TRU community.

Wiwchar gives a nod to online studies and its flexible learning: “We’re drawing students from across British Columbia into open learning. We also have students who take a blend of on-campus and online, which is growing.”

Watters took a blended model during her undergrad and says, “That flexibility really helped me.”

Engage with TRU at its upcoming open house

Prospective students, parents of students and community members can spend the day exploring the campus across 15 buildings, with more than 100 displays and hands-on experiences, to discover what TRU has to offer.

“We’re a big part of the Kamloops community, and we want them to feel comfortable meeting us, getting to know us,” Watters says.

Adds Wiwchar: “It’s important our local community comes on campus to see what we’re doing here and learn a bit more about TRU.”

Campus tours will feature attractions like: adventure studies demonstrating rope rappelling and ascending, like belaying down a building; the haunted physics lab; hydrogen rockets in the science building; simulation labs in the nursing building; faculty of arts bingo; the shops in the trades and technology building and more.

New for 2023 is the Fun Zone, with child-friendly activities, perfect for prospective students with kids or siblings. Don’t miss your chance to get a picture with Wolfie, TRU’s mascot, and a possible dance battle.

There will be merch giveaways, a swag bag to collect faculty items and a chance to win an iPad. One lucky prospective student will also receive a grand prize: a tuition award for a full semester.

The TRU open house is happening Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. However, pre-registration is required. Enjoy four TRU food service outlets, on-site food trucks, and complimentary coffee and doughnuts.

For more information, visit tru.ca/itsyourmove.

