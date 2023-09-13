Harper Mountain Oktoberfest promises be fun for the entire family

Photo: Instagram Five Alarm Funk will perform its high-octane show to close out Harper Mountain Oktoberfest.

Do you like mountain biking?

Do you like music?

Do you like beverages?

Do you like fun?

If you answered yes to any or all of those questions, you will not want to miss an all-day festival happening early next month in Kamloops.

The inaugural Harper Mountain Oktoberfest, presented by MPRO4 Entertainment, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Harper Mountain Ski and Snowboard. From an enduro mountain bike race in the morning to a kids’ fun zone in the afternoon to entertaining bands throughout the day, Oktoberfest promises to be a blast for the entire family.

The day will be capped with a performance from headline act Five Alarm Funk, which will bring the musical heat from 7-9 p.m.

“They’re a big funk band, an eight-piece group, and they’re actually on their 20th anniversary tour this year,” MPRO4’s Carlo Sia says. “They were supposed to play Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival, but the day that they were headlining was the big fire day, so unfortunately they weren’t able to perform there. We were fortunate enough to get them to come to our festival.”

The day will get started at 8 a.m. with the Harper Mountain Funduro, a four-hour timed event for groups of one to four people. The goal is to do as many laps as possible in the four-hour window. There is a category for everyone, and those who sign up for the race will also gain entry into the music festival.

The tunes will start filling the air at noon when Anita Hamilton hits the stage, and you will be able to enjoy delicious eats and refreshing beverages while you enjoy the show. Drink vendors include Iron Road Brewing, Red Collar Brewing & Distilling Co., Three Ranges Brewing Co., Main Street Brewing, Stag’s Head and Amplified Cafe, while the featured food trucks are Biggz BBQ, Fryers Express, Fat Frank's Hot Dog Stand and Yogi Berri & Crepes.

The kids, who will be able to enjoy the sweet lemonade from Lemon Heaven, will have plenty to do as well, as the fun zone will offer interactive inflatable games and face painting. The best part is all kids 12 and under get into the event for free.

“The mountain is set up like a natural amphitheatre in relation to the stage, so people can bring their blankets or chairs and find a spot to enjoy the show,” Sia says.

Harper Mountain Oktoberfest will have some personal meaning to Sia and the rest of MPRO4 Entertainment as well. Drew McLean, the well known Kamloops promoter behind Kammerce Promotions who passed away in 2021, had always wanted to conduct an event like Oktoberfest, and MPRO4 is proud to finally get it off the ground.

“We’re just trying to keep that dream alive,” Sia says. “This is the first year that it’s actually happening, because it had to get postponed due to COVID, and then Drew passing away. So it’s a big deal for us, MPRO4, to put on a really great festival in his memory.”

In true community spirit, part of the event’s proceeds will be donated to Royal Inland Hospital Foundation and to local sports leagues like Kamloops Performance Cycling Centre, whose members will be volunteering to help the day run smoothly.

“We’re trying to get as many groups involved and spread some of the love across the community,” Sia says. “It’s very much a community event with a lot of entertainment and fun for the whole family all day.”

MPRO4 has partnered with Thompson Hotel, which is offering a special room rate for the event.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.