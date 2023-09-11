Swelaps Market, which will open this fall, holding two job fairs this week

Photo: Contributed

A brand new grocery store, Sweláps Market, is set to open this fall in Kamloops, and it is ready to hire dozens of employees.

One of those employees could be you.

Owned and operated by Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc, the market has been part of the community’s comprehensive plan for a long time and is being greeted with anticipation.

“Watching our new grocery store come to life through construction and now hiring is truly a source of pride for our community and leadership,” Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc Chief Rosanne Casimir says. “Sweláps Market is the first step in the commercial development of the site, which will benefit not only our membership but all our friends who reside on the TteS as well as those who will travel here to shop and support our community’s economic development.

“I strongly encourage anyone looking for employment to come, explore the opportunities and meet our wonderful team.”

Sweláps Market aims to make grocery shopping a convenient and fresh experience in northeast Kamloops, offering an in-store butcher, vibrant produce section and bakery in the 22,000 square-foot facility. The market aims for a strong focus on fresh ingredients and convenience in an area that desperately needs a grocery store.

And it is going to need employees to make that happen. Positions range from cashiers and grocery clerks to drivers and bakers, and the market will be hosting two job fairs later this week to find those employees. Potential workers will have a chance to talk to a real person they would work with or meet the manager under whom they would be supervised.

The first job fair will be for Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc band members only. It will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 2-7 p.m., at Moccasin Square Gardens, which is located at 357 Chief Alex Thomas Way.

The second fair will be open to everyone. It is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Coast Hotel Kamloops, which is located at 1250 Rogers Way.

“Working at Sweláps Market is an opportunity to build a career with room for growth and advancement,” Sweláps Market general manager Kara Stokes says. “This is an excellent chance for those looking to start or continue a career in the grocery industry. Anyone looking for a new job or extra work should plan to attend the job fair.”

Sweláps Market is perfect for those looking to flush out their hours between school or another job or to keep themselves busy, but they must adhere to the grocery store’s principles of an inclusive environment and being a safe place to work.

Interested candidates should bring their resumes and references to one of the two job fairs.

For more information and general inquiries, visit swelapsmarket.ca or email [email protected].

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.