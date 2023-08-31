Your ultimate guide to connecting with alpine wilderness and outdoor adventures

Photo: Jonny Bierman Gentle paddle amongst the water lilies at Dutch Lake.

Come for the waterfalls, stay for the adventure. Return for it all. Discover your perfect escape and reap the rewards of the blissful serenity and natural wonders that Wells Gray Country delivers at every turn.

From Kamloops, your journey to Clearwater—gateway to Wells Gray Provincial Park—is 1.5 hours on the Yellowhead Highway 5 for 120 kilometres, along the lovely North Thompson River Valley. From Kelowna, travel through Kamloops via Okanagan Hwy/BC-97 N.

This natural playground in your backyard encompasses 1.3 million acres of alpine wilderness—a truly special place where you can leave your tech and troubles behind. It’s your opportunity to slow down, rejuvenate and connect with nature, not to mention you’ll be in the world’s largest inland temperate rainforest.

“With over 700 camping and RV sites, we’re a hidden gem to the Southern Interior and Okanagan,” Tourism Wells Gray executive director Amber Benoit. “You don’t have to travel for days to get away from the city, and you could spend every summer here and never run out of new places to visit.”

From trails to mountain meadows

Photo: Ruby Hogg Explore Clearwater bike trails.

Candle Creek Trail system is a 32-kilometre network of hiking and mountain biking trails, with plenty of family-friendly leisure riding to more challenging black diamond downhills. There’s plenty of selfie spots to capture your memories, like vistas of Clearwater and North Thompson Valleys.

With 250-plus kilometres of trails in the area, you’ll always encounter new discoveries and scenic wonders; there’s something to suit everyone’s hiking and mountain biking style. A local naturalist is an optimal way to learn about the fascinating history of the Park’s flower meadows, volcanic fields, mountain peaks and waterfalls.

“One of the hikes with the naturalist program takes you up close to our mineral springs,” Benoit says.

Water pursuits and wonderful falls, the iconics

Photo: Jonny Bierman Helmcken Falls, the fourth tallest waterfall in Canada.

Witness some of Canada’s most impressive waterfalls—there are 42 named falls—including Canada’s fourth tallest, the 141-metre-high Helmcken Falls. “Take in the phenomenon from the viewing platform,” Benoit says, “or choose the more adventurous South Rim Trail.”

A relaxing flat water paddle on the Clearwater and Azure Lake chain will restore the tranquility you crave and is rated one of the top five canoe trips in Canada.

You’ll discover camping is legendary here, whether you pitch your tent or park your RV. “There’s Rainbow Falls Campground at the end of Clearwater-Azure Lake, plus Clearwater Lake Tours, where you’ll find ancient rainforests, the oldest ancient cedars in the park,” Benoit says.

With countless lakes and waterways to explore, fishing enthusiasts can catch dinner and cook up a delicious freshwater feast. “The Clearwater Trout Hatchery stocks about 330 lakes annually,” Benoit says. “Over three million fish are released annually, including rainbow trout, brook trout and kokanee.

“If you’re looking for food that has as much personality as the park, we have that, too.”

Give your camp stove a break and explore some local cuisine, like award-winning Hop “N” Hog Tap and Smokehouse, with its 16-hour smoked brisket (Benoit’s favourite) or the vegetarian food truck, Backcountry Bowls.

Back at camp, settle under a canopy of stars while being regaled by the family angler with the trout story of the day—the catch that seemingly gets bigger (as do the laughs) with each retelling.

Find your escape. The park’s not going anywhere, but you can go everywhere—endlessly.

For more information, visit wellsgray.ca.