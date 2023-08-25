Joint Effort Rehab and Performance can help you deal with any kind of pain

Photo: Contributed Jen Norman

Move aside cucumber water and fluffy robes. Massage therapy is no longer just a luxurious spa service but a powerful tool in supporting your body’s long-term health. Joint Effort Rehab and Performance’s registered massage therapist Jennifer Norman says there are many benefits the service provides and highlights who desperately needs to book a treatment as soon as possible.

Weekend warriors

Elevate your recovery game with massage therapy. Experience increased circulation, aiding lactic acid re-uptake for swifter muscle revival. Skillful techniques untangle knots, alleviating tension and soreness, unveiling a revitalized you. Embrace the journey to peak performance and wellbeing through the science-backed wonders of massage therapy.

New and expecting mothers

Massage therapy can help support new and expecting mothers by offering relief from the common discomfort bodies feel when adapting to changes. Specialized techniques can enhance breast health, as well as help alleviate the muscle strain from carrying infants. Additionally, massage therapy can provide a dedicated period of relaxation during a busy time of life.

(Ex) Athletes

For current and ex-athletes, massage therapy is a restorative ally. It targets old injuries, releasing tension and promoting healing. Compensatory movement patterns are also unravelled, restoring balance and mobility. With athlete’s bodies being subjected to intense demands, massage therapy offers the rejuvenation needed for sustained performance and optimal physical well-being.

Post-surgical patients

Post-surgical patients often find comfort in massage therapy's gentle touch. It breaks down scar tissue, fostering smoother healing and enhanced flexibility. Lymphatic drainage techniques also reduce swelling, aiding in a faster recovery time. Regular deep tissue massage sessions can also help alleviate the pain related to nerve damage.

Stressful desk job

Massage therapy can help counteract the negative of long hours spent at the office. It corrects poor posture by releasing the tension that accumulates from sitting in the same spot. By regulating the nervous system, massage therapy can counteract the stress-induced cortisol spikes, promoting relaxation. Embrace regular massage sessions as a journey to better posture, stress management and overall well-being.

At Joint Effort Rehab and Performance, massage therapy doesn’t just end after the appointment. Clients are sent home with multiple stretches and exercises as part of an aftercare program that helps speed up the recovery process.

“The best exercises and stretches are the ones you’ll actually keep up with,” Norman says. “Joint Effort’s practitioners carefully create rehabilitation plans that give the patient a number of accessible self care practices that they can be successful in completing.”

With a new location on Notre Dame Drive in Kamloops, the state-of-the-art facility offers a welcoming atmosphere created to put clients at ease.

To learn more and book an appointment online, visit www.jointeffortphysiotherapy.com.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.