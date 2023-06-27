Miles for Smiles goes from school to community fundraiser to raise money for cancer research

Photo: Contributed

What started out as a school project is now a colourful community event—all in the name of fighting cancer.

Kayla Hermiston held the inaugural Miles for Smiles cancer research fundraiser last year when she was in Grade 12 at St. Ann’s Academy in Kamloops. More than 75 people took part, and more than $3,000 was raised.

“I hope to pursue a career as a pediatric oncologist in the future,” Hermiston says. “So I want to start something related to that field. And I’m also very passionate about making a positive impact on the community. When I was quite young, my grandmother was diagnosed with breast cancer. I was too young at the time to realize the severity of the issue. But now that I’m older, I want to help support in any way I can.”

Photo: Contributed Kayla Hermiston

Now that Hermiston has graduated from high school, she is ready to bring Miles for Smiles to everyone in Kamloops and the surrounding area. The second annual Miles for Smiles will be held on Saturday, July 15, and it promises to be a fun and uplifting event.

Participants register for the event online for a mere $10, and then they collect pledges from family, friends and co-workers. On the day of the event, they run, bike or walk five or 10 kilometres, from Our Lady of Perpetual Help School to MacArthur Island and back.

Then the fun really begins. When the participants are finished, they are covered in colour powder.

“It makes our fundraiser unique in its own special way,” Hermiston says.

Once everyone is covered in colour, there will be fun activities like relay races, a scavenger hunt and a barbecue to keep the party going. There will also be a silent auction to raise even more money for Canadian Cancer Society.

“We’re also introducing a neon lights theme this year,” Hermiston says. “We actually have an indoor venue as well, and we’re going to do a glow-in-the-dark dance party at the end.”

Hermiston’s goal is to raise $10,000 this year. She hopes people can register instead of showing up on the day of the event; that way everyone can get a T-shirt and she can prepare the proper amount of food. If you cannot make it the day of the fundraiser, you can still contribute by visiting the Miles for Smiles website here.

If you can make it, it will be a rewarding and fun experience.

“For one thing, you get lots of great exercise and fresh air,” Hermiston says. “That’s a plus right there. Last year the big thing was the colour powder. It is super fun. That was definitely the main attraction.”

More information about Miles for Smiles can be found on its website here.