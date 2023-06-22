New Drake Cremation & Funeral Services owner comes from funeral director family

Photo: Contributed

Nolan Adam knew from a young age he wanted to be a funeral director.

He was eight years old when his father, a funeral director himself, caught the attention of a woman who was walking down the main street of their rural Manitoba town.

“It started with a moment,” Adam says. “There was a lady with some mobility issues who crossed the street specifically for the purpose of thanking my dad for helping her through the loss of her husband. I remember that vividly. And ever since then, gone were the days of wanting to be an astronaut or a baseball player.”

Adam has brought that same compassion and service to his own 25-year career in the funeral industry, which has brought him to Kamloops as the new owner of Drake Cremation & Funeral Services. The company has two offices in Kamloops, one in Barriere and another in Clearwater.

“Drake built a good business, and I’d be crazy to go and change things drastically,” Adam says. “There’s a lot of trust that came with the Drake name, and they can trust that reputation will follow, that the Drake funeral homes will continue in the Drake traditions, serving people properly.”

Adam started cutting the grass at his family’s funeral home when he was nine years old, and by the age of 16 he was waking up at 2 a.m. to help care for families who experienced loss. He received post-secondary training and then went to work for a large national funeral business, which took him to Edmonton, Winnipeg, Montreal and Victoria. He became a partner at a Penticton firm and later expanded on Vancouver Island.

Now he, his wife and two children are ready to be a part of the Kamloops community. Even though he has lived all over the country, Adam has been in B.C. for more than more than 12 years. He understands the people and the compassion they deserve when they suffer the loss of a loved one.

“The approach I take is still the same approach,” he says. “When I was living in that small town in rural Manitoba, where every family you served you either knew or were related to, you knew that you would bump into them at the grocery store at some point in time.

“So the level of service and respect that you have to get to these folks was paramount, because you have to have to keep your head held high in that community. Even though Kamloops is a little bit more anonymous in that regard, it’s still the same approach that I that I bring to all the families that we serve.”

Adam says his goal is to continue the excellent reputation of Drake Cremation & Funeral Services, along with a few ideas he has picked up throughout his lifetime.

“I hope to take everything that Drake did well and some of the things that I’ve done well and implement those here,” he says. “It won’t be change, per se, but there will be what I hope to see are some improvements and how we can serve the communities.”

More information about Drake Cremation & Funeral Services can be found on its website

