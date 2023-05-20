Don’t miss out on chance to win incredible door prizes while touring state-of-the-art design studio

Photo: California Closets California Closets Kelowna showroom.

California Closets Kelowna Okanagan Valley is excited to announce the opening of its beautiful new showroom and is marking the event with an open house on Thursday, May 25.

From noon to 7 p.m., don’t miss out on the chance to interact with life-size home storage designs, touch and feel the variety of finishes, accents and accessories available, and explore the design studio to create 3D renderings for you to visualize a custom storage solution that matches your taste and budget.

Light refreshments will be available throughout the day, and every customer who attends qualifies for a special 20% off all wood components promotion.

In addition, California Closets will be giving out fantastic door prizes of Cedar Creek Winery tours and two chances to win a $1,500 California Closets door prize.

The best and most comfortable method to find the best partnership for designing your home is to meet the design team and see the quality of the finished and installed product. This new showroom allows anyone in the area to do this, and the design consultants and support staff are thrilled to meet customers from the local community and proudly show off the beautiful new space and products.

California Closets also believes in giving back to its local community and is proud to provide open-house attendees with the opportunity to donate to Mamas for Mamas during the event as part of its continued support for the local charity.

An international brand, California Closets offers exquisite custom closets, organizers and storage solutions. With personalized attention, the designers deliver premium home and office storage systems paired with exceptional customer service.

Building on past successes

As the original pioneer in custom home storage solutions, California Closets has become a prominent industry leader since its modest inception in the late 1970s. California Closets BC prioritizes innovative design that combines aesthetics and functionality, manufacturing products within the province.

The Okanagan team comprises individuals who reside and operate locally, with many boasting over a decade of tenure. Their strong ties to the area and commitment to the company prompted their return when the opportunity presented itself.

Customer satisfaction is the top priority, and by getting to know their clients’ actual needs and desires they can create a design that simplifies their home life and feels like it has always been a part of the home. This practical magic approach is at the heart of everything they do.

Designed to last

Photo: California Closets California Closets has become a prominent industry leader since its modest inception in the late 1970s.

The designers specialize in transforming underutilized spaces in homes, both functionally and aesthetically. From small entry closets to innovative wall bed/home office solutions, striking media centres, versatile flex spaces, custom-designed mudrooms, efficient pantries and wine bars, elegant bookcases and inviting bedrooms, they recognize the potential for improvement in every corner.

What may appear as wasted space to others is seen by California Closets as an opportunity for innovative design and optimization.

Don’t miss the opportunity to transform your dream home into a reality.

To learn more about products and services, visit californiaclosets.ca/bc//kelowna-okanagan-showroom and be sure to stop by the open house on Thursday, May 25, at 1217 Water St.

