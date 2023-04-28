Nature's Fare seeks employees to work at its largest location, in Kamloops

Photo: Contributed

Nature’s Fare Markets is getting ready to open its largest location yet. It is a B.C.-based company with local roots, and it is looking for some dynamic people to bring the new location to life.

The newest Nature’s Fare will open in Kamloops this summer in the former Toys “R” Us building on Notre Dame Drive, only a short distance away from its current spot on Summit Drive.

The move will result in an additional 11,000 square feet of space for the Vernon-based organic grocery and wellness company, which has seven locations throughout the province.

As it gears up for its grand opening, the bright new location will be hosting in-store hiring events over the next two months, with the first happening on May 8 and 9. Nature’s Fare is an equal opportunity workplace where individual differences are recognized, appreciated and respected.

“We are looking for motivated, fun people to join our team,” Nature’s Fare talent acquisition manager Dale Querengesser says.“Whether you are just starting out your career or you are a seasoned pro looking for a place to share your passion, you can grow with us.

“One of the really neat parts of working at Nature’s Fare is engaging with our community and our customers. It really is a big part of what sets us apart. We have hired many team members who applied because they liked shopping with us. So if you already enjoy shopping with us, we’d love you to consider joining our team.”

Besides bringing on more folks to cover the larger footprint of the store, Nature’s Fare will be looking for a handful team members with specialized skill sets. The bigger space means some of its offerings will be expanding, including its bistro and bakery sections. Therefore, Nature’s Fare is now seeking those with coffee and barista experience, smoothie experts, bakery specialists and cooking enthusiasts.

Positions will be posted on the Nature’s Fare Markets website, Castanet Kamloops and other job search websites starting today.

“We are really looking forward to being in Kamloops on the eighth and ninth of May, and we hope that if you are looking for your next career step that you will come out and see us,” Querengesser says.

If you are interested in joining the Nature’s Fare Markets team, you can find current openings and in-store hiring event details on Nature’s Fare website here.

