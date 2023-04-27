New full-service Metro Vancouver hotel a one-stop stay and play destination

Photo: Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Delta

Forgo those day-long flights and tuck your passport away. Instead, pack your weekender (or weekday) bags and opt for a spring getaway, the season where everything is fresh and new, just like the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Delta, B.C., a one-stop destination experience for both business and leisure travellers.

The Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Delta opened December 2022, and is the latest addition to Marriott Bonvoy’s exceptional portfolio of 31 premium brands. Located on 6005 Highway 17A, it's situated in a peaceful suburban setting, with proximity to transportation hubs, making access effortless.

"We're very excited to bring this brand-new, full-service hotel to the Vancouver/Delta region and the busy corridor that exists between YVR and the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal," says Jeff Krivoshen, president, South Fraser Hotel LP.

You'll be treated to an exceptional resort experience, complete with a high-end spa and wellness centre, 24-hour fitness centre, outdoor pool and hot tub (steaming like a hot spring for year-round enjoyment), and the dynamic Cascades Casino adjacent to the hotel, offering a full-scale conference centre, live entertainment, and various casual dining options, including The Buffet with theme nights, and MATCH Eatery and Public House.

An upscale experience, the brand-new 124-room hotel is perfectly positioned for travel enthusiasts looking to visit Metro Vancouver to stay and play at Cascades Casino.

"We're extremely proud to partner with the new Cascades Casino Delta, and to have their Conference Centre and food & beverage offerings as part of the overall development," reveals Krivoshen.

"The property is really something special, not just for its larger hotel rooms, but the higher-quality finishes and furnishings, and all the amenities that will attract people and entice them to want to stay."

Photo: Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Delta Spacious king size bedroom

Rooms, business, gaming

Family-friendly rooms and suites are well-appointed with a modern design aesthetic, outfitted with a mini fridge, flat-screen TV, and workspaces. For business professionals, prepare for your meeting at the 24-hour full-service business centre, or enhance your conference with the latest in-room audiovisual technology and high-speed Wi-Fi.

Take a relaxing dip in the pool to unwind after a day of meetings or book a spa treatment. "Sévérine Spa and Wellness in the Delta Hotels by Marriott Delta, is undoubtedly one of the finest spa facilities in all of Vancouver," says Krivoshen.

You'll find premium bedding and towels in your room, and walk-in showers to keep you energized, which you'll appreciate, especially if you're on a roll at the casino. Place your bets at 18 live table games, electronic table games, and more than 500 of your favourite slot machines.

With a nod to their casino connection, hotel rooms are named to pay homage to Bond film characters, such as the conference room after Madeleine (Spectre, 2015), and (No Time To Die, 2021), plus the boardroom after Camille (Quantum of Solace, 2008).

There's also a Starbucks Grab 'n' Go outlet, and Delta Pantry with snacks and beverages, exclusive for Marriott Bonvoy Elite members.

Photo: Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Delta The unique lobby area.

Explore beyond the hotel

Ladner, Steveston, Richmond, and Tsawwassen are a stone's throw away, and feature a wide range of dining, entertainment, and shopping (McArthurGlen Vancouver Designer Outlet and Tsawwassen Mills).

Take a short drive for recreation and adventure to Richmond Ice Centre, Silver City Entertainment Complex, and Watermania, along with several nearby golf courses.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit marriott.com.

