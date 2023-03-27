There are many benefits to having a lawn, and here are ways to keep it healthy

Photo: Pankaj Shah, Unsplash

The benefits of having a lawn are plentiful.

So instead of covering up the front of your home with rocks or artificial turf, let the green grass grow and make life better for everyone. Here are four reasons why having a lawn can help both your health and the environment:

1. Your lawn acts as a natural air conditioner for your home and the planet. Did you know your lawn is 10 degrees cooler that your soil? Or that lawns can be 30 degrees cooler than asphalt, artificial grass and concrete? In many hot countries you see people watering their driveways, paths and sidewalks to cool their environment. Homes with lawns are a lot cooler and need less air conditioning than those that do not have one.

2. Lawns have natural noise reduction. Having grass in front of your house can reduce neighbourhood noise by eight to 10 decibels by absorbing and deflecting sound.

3. Lawns improve air quality in homes and in the environment by absorbing carbon dioxide and impurities and producing clean oxygen.

4. Lawns can improve curb appeal and therefore improve your home’s value.

More good news for the environment is you do not need to use environmentally unfriendly chemicals to make your lawn the envy of everyone in your neighbourhood. Weed Man Lawn Centre in Kamloops takes the natural route to ensure everyone is safe and your lawn is always looking its best.

“With us using a natural herbicide, it’s better for plants, animals and kids versus the harsh chemicals,” Weed Man Kamloops co-owner Dale Anderson says. “We’re also all certified and licensed to spray.”

Anderson says Weed Man is an excellent choice for your lawn care because of its affordability. Its team of professionals will make five to six visits during the season at affordable prices based on your lawn size. If you want only a couple visits or a certain service, they will do that for you. They also offer free consultations.

“We always like to explain different things or what might go on on someone’s lawn and ways they can go about fixing it,” Anderson says. “It’s free. We’ll visit and give our recommendations on what we think, and they can take it from there.”

Here are four ways to keep your lawn looking its best in 2023:

1. Mowing

Mowing promotes new growth and forces the roots to grow deeper and stronger, making a foundation for a thick and healthy lawn. Mowing on the high setting will help protect the roots from drought and aid the lawn in resisting common diseases.

2. Water

Watering your lawn is not as difficult as it seems if you’re not mowing the lawn too short. The truth is it takes the amount of water to fill an empty tuna can. When you put your sprinklers on you, put an empty tuna can down. Once the can is filled, turn off the sprinklers. Do not water your lawn at night, as the water sitting on the leaf can cause fungal diseases that can spread and kill a lawn rapidly. Instead you should be watering early in the morning, allowing the plant to drink and dry.

3. Feed

Fertilizer is a huge key to having a lush, thick, heathy lawn that can resist the damage from heat stress and diseases. Weed Man uses a proprietary, slow-release granular formula that reacts within its surroundings. This product feeds the lawn for between eight and 10 weeks.

4. Weed Control

If you are doing steps 1 to 3, the need for weed control should reduce each year. Weed control is necessary to not only to add to the value of your home, but it helps with agriculture. By keeping less weeds from spreading to crops on nearby farms, it means fewer pesticides being used in the production of food consumption for both animals and humans.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.