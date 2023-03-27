Bloom Finance Company shares how Okanagan seniors can continue living lives to fullest without financial strain

Photo: iStock When you own your home and want to spend more time traveling, seeing the world and relaxing with family, a reverse mortgage can free up finances to do so.

Retirement should be a time of exploration, excitement and enjoyment. However, without a steady income to support your interests and passions, it can be tricky continuing to pursue them.

It shouldn’t have to be this way, though, and with a reverse mortgage from Bloom Finance Company it doesn’t have to be.

Bloom helps British Columbians aged 55 and older continue to live more financially flexible, flourishing lives by helping them unlock up to 55% of their home’s value, tax-free, all while continuing to live in the homes they love.

For semi-retired Summerland resident, Beverly, staying in her home was at the forefront of her mind back when she was considering Bloom’s reverse mortgage about a year ago now.

“I was really concerned about my home because I love my home, and for me to be able to stay in my beautiful home and no longer have to worry about the monthly mortgage payments, this reverse mortgage has lifted a huge burden off my back.”

Bloom’s reverse mortgage has also allowed her to continue pursuing her passions.

“I wanted to work less hours and I wanted to travel more – those were my goals, as well as being able to help out my family a bit more because four out of my eight grandchildren are elite hockey players, and I know that’s quite an expensive venture,” she says. “With Bloom’s reverse mortgage, I’m able to do all of that.”

Similar to Beverly, Chilliwack-based retiree Len wanted to continue making travel a priority for him and his wife’s post-retirement life, as well as being able to stay in their home.

“The Bloom reverse mortgage means you’re not nickeling and diming yourself. You’re not stuck at home because you’re basically house poor,” he says. “If we want to go down to Mexico for a couple of weeks like we did in November last year, we have the cash to do that. Or if we want to go travelling in the RV, which obviously takes a lot of fuel, we have the freedom to do that, as well.”

Both Beverly and Len can agree that getting a Bloom reverse mortgage was simple and streamlined. In fact, the whole process can take as little as a week.

The first step is getting an estimate on their website, and it only takes seconds.

From there, you’ll speak with a Bloom representative to answer any questions you may have and submit your application. Upon approval, you work with an independent legal advisor who ensures your interests are protected. Lastly, funds are deposited, and you can enjoy the freedom that comes from having that extra financial flexibility.

