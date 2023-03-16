De-Loops Designated Drivers will get you home safe

Photo: Contributed Tanya Dormuth, owner and operator of De-Loops Designated Drivers.

Tanya Dormuth is passionate about helping people get home safely.

The Kamloops business owner, who works in healthcare during the day, owns and operates De-Loops Designated Drivers, a new business in the city that provides rides for those who want to have a drink but do not want to drive afterward.

“I’ve always had a passion for taking care of people and making sure their needs are met,” says Dormuth, who opened her business last summer. She now has a team of drivers who not only get people home safely but also get their vehicles home after a night out.

In addition to her many years in health care, Dormuth has plenty of experience as a designated driver, having done it for the last six years working for another company that provided the service.

“In fact, I’ve always been the designated driver (for friends and family) because I don’t drink,” she says. “I have always done it.”

She says she originally decided to work as a designated driver because of the astronomical statistics of drinking and driving deaths and accidents. As a mom of three she is concerned that people make it home safe after a night out.

“People need to get home safely.”

De-Loops Designated Drivers is available seven days a week, but Sundays through Tuesdays the service must be pre-arranged before 7 p.m. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, the service operates between 4 p.m. and 1 a.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays between 4 p.m. and 3 a.m.

The cost is comparable with taxi service but, as Dormuth points out, it is cheaper because the service is only needed for one way.

Dormuth said typically (on days when the service does not need to be pre-arranged), a client will call her when ready and she and a co-driver will pick them up. She will then drive the client, in the client’s vehicle, home. The co-driver will follow.

The service allows those heading out for the evening to drive to their event and not worry about getting home safely.

Like Dormuth, all her drivers are well-trained and are professionals in their day jobs. Two are professional drivers, two work for the local school district and one works in health care.

“I could not do this without my great team," she says of the men and women who work for her.

De-Loops Designated Drivers has a social media presence, with a Facebook page and a website (deloops.ca). It can be reached through both, as well as through its telephone number, 250 320-6963.

The company also has posters up throughout Kamloops with a QR code that can be used to access the contact number for De-Loops Designated Drivers.

So next time you are out for the night and have had a few drinks, keep your keys in your pocket and call De-Loops designated drivers.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.