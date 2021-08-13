Habitat for Humanity Kamloops raffle car turning heads in Interior

Photo: Contributed

Rex Landis has been taking a 1969 Barracuda convertible all over the Interior, and there is one trait about the car people talk about the most.

“They absolutely love it, and the first thing they say this year is the colour,” Landis says. “There are a lot of compliments on that. It is actually the original colour of the car. In the car world that is a huge thing.”

Landis is the procurement and donations co-ordinator for Habitat for Humanity Kamloops, which will give the Barracuda away later this year in its 2021 Charity Car Raffle. Landis is making stops all over the Interior to sell tickets and show off the sweet ride, whose official colour is Blue Fire Metallic.

Photo: Contributed

“This year we have people from the car shows and places that I’ve been at asking me where I’m going to be, and they’re actually following me to the next stop,” Landis says. “If it’s anywhere within a couple hour drive from where they are, they show up and they buy another ticket.”

Landis and the Barracuda will likely be making a stop near you over the next several months, leading up to the draw in December. If the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are lifted in time, the charity will draw the winning ticket during a 50s and 60s themed dance in Salmon Arm on Dec. 11.

Rust Bros Restorers still did the refurbishing work on the car, which is valued at $62,000 and has been completely rebuilt. The money raised from tickets sales will go towards helping people in the Habitat Kamloops region find attainable housing.

Habitat for Humanity Kamloops is preparing to build in Blind Bay and in Salmon Arm, where four homes and a 21-unit facility, respectively, will rise once the permits are approved.

The organization also recently opened a ReStore in Salmon Arm, which has proved popular with the public.

“They’re doing really well,” Landis says. “It’s been really well received. We have many people who are there every couple of days to see what we have moved into the store. We move so much inventory. The store changes pretty much daily.

“There’s a lot of community support there. It’s really, really good to see.”

Tickets for the convertible are only $25, and can be purchased online or in person. Here is the schedule of where Landis and the Barracuda will be over the next six weeks:

Aug. 13: Osoyoos, Spirit Ridge Resort

Aug. 14: Oliver, Nostalgia Wines

Aug. 15-16: Penticton, Canadian Tire

Aug. 18-20: Salmon Arm ReStore

Aug. 21: Salmon Arm, Chances Casino

Aug. 22: Salmon Arm, Ian Grey GM

Aug. 24: Williams Lake

Aug. 25: Quesnel

Aug. 26-28: Prince George

Aug. 29: Williams Lake, Canadian Tire

Sept. 1: Salmon Arm ReStore

Sept. 2: Kamloops ReStore

Sept. 3-4: Kamloops, Columbia Diner

Sept. 6: Sun Peaks

Sept. 7: Salmon Arm ReStore

Sept. 10-12: Salmon Arm Fair

Sept. 13: Salmon Arm ReStore

Sept. 15-17: Radium Car Show

Sept. 17: Armstrong Fair

Sept. 20-25: Swan Lake

Photo: Contributed

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.