Kamloops Chamber offers take & bake option for this year's show

Photo: Instagram These chefs will be providing the delicious meals during the 34th annual Business Excellence Awards.

Kamloops Chamber of Commerce and MNP opened the nomination period for the 34th annual Business Excellence Awards on March 13.

A few days later, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of B.C. and the world.

The novel coronavirus is not going to stop the Kamloops Chamber from honouring its best and brightest businesses and people, but the awards show will have a different format when the event is held on Saturday, Oct. 24.

“We really felt like we couldn’t just let it go, and we felt it would be important to recognize businesses who’ve worked really, really hard over the last year and a half,” chamber executive director Acacia Pangilinan says.

This year’s awards will feature a take and bake option for those wishing to take part in the event but, at the same time, remain in the safety and comfort of their own home. Guests will choose one of four seasonally inspired menu options curated from a roster of local chefs and either pick it up or have it delivered to their home. They will then prepare their meal and take in the awards show via Facebook Live.

The award finalists, sponsors and dignitaries will be in attendance at the four participating restaurants but socially distancing to keep everyone safe.

The participating restaurants are BARSIDE Lounge & Grill, Cordo Resto + Bar, The Noble Pig and ROMEOs Kitchen + Spirits, and they will be the primary benefactors from the event’s ticket sales.

“It’s really neat, because we tried to get in different parts of the community,” Pangilinan says. “There’s a group over on the North Shore. There’s a group of people up in the Aberdeen area, and then there’s two restaurants downtown.

“So the show’s really taking place throughout the entire community, which will be a first for us. Normally the event would be a 400-person gala in a ballroom.”

There are three finalists each in 14 award categories, which range from Business Person of the Year to the Technology Innovator Award.

“It’s really important for us to take a moment to recognize some of the businesses and key people in our community that have worked really hard to stay afloat in the pandemic,” Pangilinan says.

At-home take and bake options for the 34th annual Business Excellence Awards, presented by MNP, can be purchased here. Orders must be made by next Tuesday, Oct. 13.