From mountain towns to its shoreline, BC offers plenty this fall

Photo: Kari Medig Nelson

In fall, vivid colours transform an already spectacular setting. With fewer crowds and a slower pace, it’s a wonderful time to travel within our vast backyard. Here are four ways to experience BC this fall.

Remember to plan ahead, and travel responsibly.

Visit Charming Small Towns

BC’s small towns are tucked among mountaintops, rainforests, and coastlines—find your ideal location and stay awhile.

Mountain towns are perfect for anyone looking to reconnect with nature on a grand scale. Forested peaks are at your doorstep calling you to adventure. Nestled in the Selkirk Mountains, Nelson is home to hundreds of heritage buildings and an eclectic food scene. Further east, towns like Cranbrook, Golden, and Fernie offer the dramatic scenery of the East Kootenays.

BC’s rugged shoreline draws both adventurers and artists, who flock there for inspiration. Gibsons and Sechelt on the Sunshine Coast boast vibrant art scenes with plenty of locally-owned shops and galleries. Explore sheltered waterways in a kayak, and enjoy fresh fish and chips on land.

Celebrate Harvest and the Changing Season

Autumn is a time for celebration and renewal, from colourful foliage to food and drink. See the elusive golden larch in E.C. Manning Provincial Park, or on a guided hike with Playwest Mountain Experiences in the Purcells. Celebrate fall’s harvest with a visit to a winery or a farm tour along culinary corridors like the Fraser, Okanagan, or Cowichan valleys. Prepare your palate for October’s Craft Beer Month with a taste test on the BC Ale Trail.

Change Your View With a Cabin or Ranch Stay

Get off the grid with a relaxing getaway to a luxury lodge, guest ranch, or rustic cabin. Stay at Quaaout Lodge & Spa at Talking Rock Golf Resort for lakeside serenity in the Shuswap or Cameron Ridge Bungalows in the Cariboo’s playground of pine and spruce. For a memorable holiday on horseback, visit Wells Gray Guest Ranch or Flying U Ranch.

Photo: Jordan Dyck Fisherman's Wharf, Victoria

Find Beauty in the City

The tree-lined streets of BC’s urban centres offer plenty of natural beauty. Stay in Victoria and rent a bike to explore the Galloping Goose Regional Trail that runs from Victoria’s downtown waterfront to a hidden lake, a quiet cove, and a forest of fall foliage. Pick up treats at Little Vienna Bakery to refuel after your ride.

Spend a weekend in Vancouver and wander the West End for a display of Instagram-worthy autumn leaves. Or, visit Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden in Vancouver’s Chinatown, with its water lily pond and burgundy hues, for a peaceful oasis in a bustling city centre.