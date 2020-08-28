161795
161728
StandOUT  

Financing deal helps boost affordable home construction plan

More Habitat homes coming

Sponsored Content - | Story: 308916

The comfort, safety and independence created by affordable housing just got a step closer to reality for more families, seniors and veterans in B.C.’s Interior region.

Thanks to an agreement with Interior Savings Credit Union to provide financing services, Habitat Kamloops will be able to significantly increase the number of homes it helps build each year for those in need.

Historically, Habitat’s home ownership program offered 100% financing with zero interest, no down payment and 500 hours of volunteer work by a recipient family whose monthly mortgage payment was tailored to not exceed 30% of their income.

“That meant Habitat needed to fund 100 per cent of the land and building costs,” says Bill Miller, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Kamloops, adding some of those funds came from a number of sources, including sponsorships, and donated supplies and materials.

“Basically, we have now negotiated a deal that provides a combination of a mortgage with the credit union, and a second mortgage with Habitat,” Miller says. “It has typical mortgage terms covering 65 per cent of a home’s assessed value. And where the home recipients win is the remaining 35 per cent covered by Habitat acts as equity.”

That allows Habitat to buy back the property and offer it to another family, senior or veteran in need if the original homeowner moves.

But moreover, what the addition of financing means is Habitat can build a greater number of houses each year, all while the cost to the home recipients remains at a manageable amount, based on their income.

“Typically, we were only able to provide one of two units each year. This agreement with Interior Credit Union will enable us to move in an entirely different direction that will allow us to build many more,” Miller says, adding the ultimate goal is to provide 40 to 60 homes annually.

“And that can be single-family residences, duplexes, townhouses or multi-family homes.”

While this will help fill part of the need for affordable housing in the region, the local economy will also benefit from getting people into their own homes, thanks to the ability for Habitat to access capital to buy materials and pay for services when building homes.

“Originally, we used the model where we asked the community to donate their time or materials to build a home,” Miller says. “But you can only ask the community for that so many times.

“Now, we can call up a business and tell them to give us their best price.”

Studies have also shown that for every dollar Habitat Canada spends in the community, it creates $4 of economic benefit.

For more information about Habitat Kamloops, visit their website at habitatkamloops.com.

 

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More StandOUT articles

160784


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All StandOUT News > Send us your news tips >




160198


158310
Real Estate
4255636
645 Fuller Ave
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$885,000
more details


160189


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Carli
Carli Kamloops SPCA >




Golf Memes

Galleries
Golf memes that are all too relatable.
A new way to put on sandals
Must Watch
Girl does backflip to put slides on her feet.  
Katy Perry gives birth to daughter Daisy Dove
Showbiz
Katy Perry is a new mom. The pop star and her fiance, actor...
Kid doesn’t like when others eat his chips
Must Watch
That look you give someone when they steal a chip…
’80’s Photos Recreations
Galleries
Woman recreates old 80’s photos with things she had around...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158910
160876