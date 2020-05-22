Catalpa Community sales raise money for Kamloops initiatives

Photo: Contributed

A new Kamloops housing development in Brocklehurst is providing more than just a place to call home.

It’s helping to improve Kamloops for everyone.

The 73-unit Catalpa Community, located near the end of Ord Road, is the latest Wings Above Kamloops project, which is dedicated to assisting a variety of local causes. The latest is the creation of a new home for Kamloops Search and Rescue, and SRD (Search, Rescue Detection) K9’s of B.C. at the corner of 8th and Halston, which is the location of the old Soccer Quest and Dirty Jersey Sports Bar.

“What’s incredibly unique about this development is the fact that the developer is hugely philanthropic and community-minded, making a commitment to donate $10,000 from every sale to these very worthwhile groups,” says Realtor Aaron Krausert, who is the exclusive listing agent for Catalpa Community.

The new facilities for Kamloops Search and Rescue will be its regional command centre, and will include training facilities for both search and rescue personnel and the K9 members.

“It will be the new, customized home for search and rescue,” Krausert says. “And with 73 units in Catalpa Community, the financial commitment is significant and extremely generous by the developer.”

The donation comes through the Cooper Family Foundation, which most recently made significant contributions expanding the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home. The Cooper family formerly owned and operated the Cooper’s Foods chain of grocery stores that was sold to the Overwaitea Food Group in 1999.

“The Cooper Family Foundation has been active in Kamloops for many years and focuses on projects that unbiasedly improve the region for all of us,” Krausert says.

Sales of the single-family detached homes and duplexes at Catalpa Community are scheduled to hit the market by the end of May or early June, with prices purposefully below the median house price in Kamloops, ranging from $399,900 to $459,900.

“There’s nowhere else in Kamloops you can buy a brand new, detached house with a double-car garage, your own fenced yard and high-end finishings like quartz countertops for that price,” Krausert says.

Located at the end of Ord Road near the Ord Road Dog Park, Catalpa Community is close to the River’s Trail along the Thompson River and about one kilometre from Kamloops Golf and Country Club.

The development will uniquely feature a five-kilometre walking path and a spacious amenities area with catalpa trees. Catalpa trees have heart-shaped leaves and are symbolic to the development’s sense of community care.

“It will be the development’s own park, with picnic tables even fitted with charging stations for portable devices. That way, you can work or recreate outside while getting your vitamin D in this extremely sunny western edge of the city,” Krausert says. “With hiking or biking trails, close proximity to the 18-kilometre river’s trail, the golf course, and direct access out of city limits into vast forests and lakes, Catalpa Community has something for everyone. ”

For more information about Catalpa Community, visit online at catalpacommunity.com.