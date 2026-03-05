Sports News

Okanagan teams nearly perfect, and historic on day one of B.C. High School Boys Provincial Basketball Championships

Big upsets for Okanagan

Photo: BC School Sports Photo Tylen Lewis helped lead the Kal Lakers to an upset victory in the opening round of the B.C. Boys High School Basketball Provincial Championships on Wednesday.

Okanagan basketball teams made a loud statement on the opening day of the B.C. High School Boys Provincial Championships in Langley, finishing the day with a combined 7-2 record marked by several major upsets.

A

Kelowna's Immaculata Mustangs (12th seed), Vernon Christian Royals (third seed) and the Similkameen Sparks (10th seed) all won handily, to cap a perfect Okanagan day in A competition.

The Mustangs, up against the fifth-seed Sparwood Spartans, dominated from tip with a 97-58 victory. Mateo Rizzo paced the team with 36 points, including 17 in the third quarter.

The Royals dispatched the Nisga'a Chiefs, 80-56 in their opener. Leading the way was JD Vass, with a game-high 32 points.

The Sparks upset the Southpointe Academy Titans 81-64. Balkaran Lidhar dropped 26 in the comfortable victory.

Next up for the Mustangs is the fourth seed Ucluelet Warriors at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Similkameen will battle the second seed Daaxiigan Sk'adaa Nee Thunderbirds from Masset, B.C. at 7 p.m. before the Royals will tango with the Meadowridge Gryphons in the nightcap, at 8:45 p.m.

AA

The Kalamalka Lakers, Summerland Rockets and Kamloops' Westsyde Whundas all upset their opponents on Wednesday, with games defined by dominant offensive performances.

The Lakers, ranked 11th, took down the Pacific Christian Pacers, 82-72. Tylen Lewis (32) and Mason Clerke (29) combined for 61 points as they punched their ticket to the quarterfinals. Their opponent on Thursday is the 14th seeded Rockets, who got an incredible 59 point game from Mateo Ducheck to defeat the Southridge Storm, 90-70.

The 59 points was the second-most in provincial boys AA history, and he did it all with just two three-pointers.

The Whundas (ninth seed) bested the Charles Hays Rainmakers, 77-54 behind a 28-point second quarter.

Kal and Summerland will fight for a semifinal spot at 8:45 p.m. Westsyde duels with the Notre Dame Jugglers at 5:15 p.m.

AAA

Upsets were not in the cards for the lower-seeded Okanagan teams in AAA, as the Penticton Lakers and Lake Country's George Elliott Coyotes both lost.

The 13th ranked Lakers lost to the Lambrick Park Lions, 73-54, while the 15th seed Coyotes were blitzed 106-54.

Both teams play early on the 'loser' side of the bracket on Thursday.

AAAA

The Kelowna Owls (fourth seed) defeated the G.W. Graham Grizziles 88-67 in their opener. The Owls, who were the lone Okanagan team in AAAA, got 25 from microwave scorer Wells Grundy. Dynamic guards Finn Stewart (18) and Humraj Chahal (19) also contributed.

They now face the fifth-seed St. George's School Saints in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.