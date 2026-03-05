KSS Owls win opening game at BC High School Boys Basketball championships
Owls take provincial opener
The KSS Owls have moved into the quarter-finals at the BC High School Boys Basketball championship taking place in Langley.
Wells Grundy had a game-high 25 points to lead the fourth seeded Owls to an 88-67 win over G.W. Graham out of Chilliwack.
Grundy poured in 14 of his 25 points in the opening quarter as the Owls jumped out to a 28-13 lead.
Trailing 7-2 early, the Owls went on a 14-0 run, then closed out the quarter on a 10-2 run.
The Owls were held to just 11 points in a cold shooting second quarter but still took a 13 point lead into the locker room.
They increased the lead to 66-44 before settling for the 21 point win.
Finn Stewart had 21 points while Humraj Chahal added 20 for the Owls.
The Owls will face fifth ranked St. George’s in the quarter-final set for 3:30 Thursday afternoon.
St. George’s advanced, beating Holy Cross 74-59.
More Sports News
- Iran launches new strikesIran - 8:01 pm
- RCMP building relationshipsWest Kelowna - 8:00 pm
- Poll: Apology owed?Poll - 7:30 pm
- Owls take provincial openerSports - 7:00 pm
- Help renew a local trailSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
UBCO Athletics
HOCKEY
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
- Kelowna Women's Soccer
- Kelowna Men's Soccer
- Kelowna United FC
- Central Okanagan Youth
- Kelowna Youth Soccer
- Westside Youth Soccer
- Rutland Youth Soccer
- Lake Country Youth Soccer
- Penticton Soccer Club
- Pinnacles Soccer
- Thompson Okanagan Football Club
- Pacific Adult Soccer League
- CSA | FIFA | MLS
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
- Kelowna AquaJets
- Liquid Lightning Swim Club
- Ogopogo Summer Swim Club
- Okanagan Masters Swim Club
- KISU Swim Club
- Kelowna Dolphins Synchronized Swimming Club
- Kelowna Water Polo Club
RACQUET
- Kelowna Badminton Club
- The Penticton Yacht & Tennis
- OK Mission Tennis
- Lakeview Heights Tennis
- Vernon Tennis Association
- Squash BC Okanagan League
- ESPN Tennis
- Kelowna Junior Racquetball
- Pickleball Kelowna
- Kamloops Cricket Club
MISC. [+]