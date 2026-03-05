Sports News

KSS Owls win opening game at BC High School Boys Basketball championships

Owls take provincial opener

Photo: Wayne Moore/file KSS wins opening game of BC High School Boys Basketball championships

The KSS Owls have moved into the quarter-finals at the BC High School Boys Basketball championship taking place in Langley.

Wells Grundy had a game-high 25 points to lead the fourth seeded Owls to an 88-67 win over G.W. Graham out of Chilliwack.

Grundy poured in 14 of his 25 points in the opening quarter as the Owls jumped out to a 28-13 lead.

Trailing 7-2 early, the Owls went on a 14-0 run, then closed out the quarter on a 10-2 run.

The Owls were held to just 11 points in a cold shooting second quarter but still took a 13 point lead into the locker room.

They increased the lead to 66-44 before settling for the 21 point win.

Finn Stewart had 21 points while Humraj Chahal added 20 for the Owls.

The Owls will face fifth ranked St. George’s in the quarter-final set for 3:30 Thursday afternoon.

St. George’s advanced, beating Holy Cross 74-59.