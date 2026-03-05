Sports News

UBCO Heat golf teams make school history in Las Vegas

Photo: UBCO Heat golf teams sweep team titles at RMC Intercollegiate at Lake Las Vegas.

The University of British Columbia Okanagan Heat women's and men's golf teams are on fire.

Both teams won at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics event last weekend in Las Vegas.

The Heat women captured their second title of the season, led by Julia Alexander-Carew. The third-year golfer won her eighth tournament with UBCO, finishing at two-under par 214, twelve shots ahead of teammate Lauren Nedo.

The Heat men also made it to the top of the podium for the third time this season. The Heat finished at nine-over par 873 for the victory at the 2026 RMC Intercollegiate, hosted by the Rocky Mountain Battlin' Bears at Reflection Bay Golf Club.

This is also the first time in school history that the Heat finished ahead of their sister-school rivals, the UBC Thunderbirds, in a tournament both were entered in. UBC finished second overall, 14 shots behind the Heat.

The Heat head right back to Vegas next week to compete in the Las Vegas Warrior Invitational on Wednesday, March 11 and Thursday, March 12 at the Legacy Golf Club in Henderson.