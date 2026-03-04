KSS to face Eastern Fraser Valley champions to open AAAA boys basketball championships
Owls 4th seed at provincial
The KSS Owls find themselves with a favourable seeding heading into the Provincial 4A Boys Basketball championships running all this week in Langley.
The Owls, an honourable mention in the Top 10 rankings for much of the season, slid into the 10 spot in the final rankings released last week.
Heading into the provincial tournament, the Owls have been seeded fourth in the 16-team championship.
The Owls secured the lone Okanagan berth in the provincials, beating Mount Boucherie 92-50 in the semi-final and Rutland 97-92 in the final.
Overall, including tournaments, the Owls amassed a record of 21-9 on the season.
They kick off the provincial championship against Eastern Valley champion G.W. Graham out of Chilliwack at 11:45 Wednesday morning.
The Owls are one of seven Okanagan schools taking part in a host of provincial boys championships around Langley.
In the 3A tournament, 13th ranked Penticton face Number 4 Lambrick Park at 1:15 while #15 George Elliott from Lake Country face Number 2 L.A. Matheson at 7:45.
In the 2A championship, Number 11 Kalamalka take on Number 6 Pacific Christian at 3 p.m. and 14th ranked Summerland take on third ranked Southridge at 4:30.
In the 1A championship, Number 3 Vernon Christian take on Number 14 Nisga’a at 4:30 while 12th rated Immaculata do battle with Number 5 Sparwood at 1:15.
All opening round games are scheduled for Wednesday.
Each of the four tournaments feature 16 team brackets. Quarter and semi-finals run Thursday and Friday with championship games Saturday night.
