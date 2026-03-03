West Kelowna athlete wins gold at the BC Winter Games
Gold at the BC Games
Athletes from the Thompson-Okanagan brought home 62 medals from the BC Winter Games in Trail-Rossland.
One of them, 14-year-old Francesa Farcau, captured gold in the Moguls. It was her first BC games. She trains at Apex Mountain Ski Resort.
Other individual gold medalists from Zone 2 included artistic gymnasts, biathletes, freestyle skiers and many more.
In team events, the biathletes were golden, while we took silver in Judo. The Kelowna-based curling team of Bryce and Kaydn Dunbar, Dylan Tucker, Noah Thewlis and Wilson Holland also came home with silver.
Tucker headed to the games just a few weeks after winning gold as part of the Kelowna Secondary School team at the high school provincials. The KSS team (skip Spencer Rempel, third Noah Wielgosz, Tucker at second, leads Asher Chambers and Jaxton Kreeft, and coaches Travis Wielgosz and Gary Schnierer) finished the tournament in Chilliwack, undefeated.
For the full list of results from the BC Winter Games, click here.
Kelowna is set to host the 2026 BC Summer Games from July 22 to 26. If you’d like to volunteer, sign up here.
