Sports News

Okanagan Rockets pull off feat that's never been done before

U15 Rockets make history

Photo: Huck Parfeniuk The U 15 Okanagan Rockets have won back to back BCEHL (BC Elite Hockey League) championships for the first time.

The U15 AAA Okanagan Rockets hockey team has won back-to-back BC Elite Hockey League championships.

The Okanagan Rockets managed a perfect 6-0 record on the way to winning the provincial title, which was held in Langley, B.C., this past weekend.

The Rockets are coached by Max Mowat, and they dominated at the tournament, outscoring the North Vancouver West Chiefs, Cariboo Cougars and Greater Vancouver Canadians 17-8 in the preliminary round and the North Vancouver West Hawks, North Vancouver East Chiefs and Fraser Valley Thunderbirds 27-10 in the championship round.

The Rockets beat the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds 7-3 in the final game, led by Declen Blondin, Noah Kellyn-Carignan, Kendal Knox, Aidan Potash, Rowan McGrath and Nathan Steele. Callum Vos got the win in net.

Team Captain Aiden Potash and Assistant Captain Nathan Steele have now won consecutive gold medals as the only returning players from last year's win.



The future looks even brighter next season, with eight Rockets eligible to return to next year, as the team tries for a third consecutive championship.



The BCEHL U18 Okanagan Rockets start their playoff against the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds this Friday in a best-of-three at 6:30 at Rutland Arena. Game two goes Saturday, March 7 at 5:15 p.m. and Sunday, March 8 if necessary, at 3:30 p.m.

The U18 Rockets are trying to return to the National Telus Cup Championship held in Peterborough, Ontario, April 20-26. Last year, the team placed 5th overall and missed the playoff round.