Vernon Vipers author another comeback to win their second-straight, close down gap to final playoff spot

Photo: Lisa Mazurek Photo The Vernon Vipers came out of the weekend with two wins, to close down the gap for the final playoff spot.

For the second straight game, the Vernon Vipers erased a multi-goal deficit to secure a win, defeating the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 5-3 on Saturday night at Kal Tire Place.

The victory follows a similar 6-4 thriller against the West Kelowna Warriors, where Vernon scored four goals in the final frame to overcome a 4-2 hole.

Christian Maro and Davids Livsics each had two goals for the Vipers against the Silverbacks. Oliver Czaja (one goal and two assists) and Dmitrii Kubantsev (three assists) also chipped in with multi-point nights.

In between the pipes, Lane Maarhuis was stellar, stopping 36 of 39 shots for his third win of the season.

The two straight wins has now positioned the Vipers four points back of the Cranbrook Bucks for the final playoff spot in the Interior West division.

The two teams will battle in a crucial game for playoff positioning on Friday, March 6 in Cranbrook. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m.