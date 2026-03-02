Sports News

UBCO Heat men's volleyball season ends in quarterfinals at hands of Manitoba Bisons

Dreams dashed for UBCO

Photo: Kaczur Photography The UBCO Heat men's volleyball season came to the end on the weekend against the Manitoba Bisons

In an epic, three-game quarterfinal series over the weekend, the UBCO Heat men's volleyball team came up two sets short, losing in four, (25-21, 26-24, 23-25, 25-18) to the Manitoba Bisons in game three on Sunday.

The Heat were undone by a second set collapse, where, up 24-20, the team gave up six points to drop the set and, eventually the match.

Australian transfer Xander van Driel recorded a game-high 17 kills for the Heat, while Kelowna's Thys Weststrate, had 14 kills and four blocks.

Heat head coach Scott Koskie was proud with how his team competed over the weekend.

"I think we put a lot of the foundational pieces in place for the program, for us, and hopefully we've made volleyball a bit of an event here," said Koskie, who noted the three-straight sold-out games inside the UBCO gymnasium. "Between the university, the team, the community, we've done some really amazing things here, not just our team but everybody around the team. I think that's the biggest takeaway that we're building something bigger than the sport, building something that people want to come out and be a part of."

Game one, on Friday night, was a marathon five-setter that went the distance.

After winning the opening two sets, the Heat faltered down the stretch, with the Bisons taking the next three and the match.

Weststrate paced the Heat with a game-high 19.5 points, off 16 kills and four blocks. Kelowna's Seba Manuel added 14 kills, while fifth-year setter Zach van Geel finished the night with a game-high 44 assists.

Game two on Saturday, saw another five-setter. This time, it was the Heat with a comeback, coming from a two-set-to-one deficit, to power through (25-19, 13-25, 18-25, 25-14, 15-11). van Driel had a game-high 15 kills, six digs, an ace and two blocks.

UBCO finished the season with their best-ever record (15-5), and hosted their first ever playoff series.

"It would have been easy in that moment with all the emotions of everything to kind of take a knee, but we showed who we were all year long," said Koskie on his team's resilience to extend the match. "We stepped forward and we gave everything we had, and I'm super proud of that set."