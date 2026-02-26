Sports News

Historic turnaround puts UBCO Heat men's volleyball in the driver’s seat for high-stakes playoff weekend

'Ready for a dogfight'

Photo: Contributed Led by head coach Scott Koskie and outside hitter Seba Manuel, the UBCO Heat are poised for a deep playoffs run in the Canada West volleyball playoffs.

Two years after a dismal 3-21 season and a coaching change, the UBCO Heat men’s volleyball team has completed a historic turnaround.

Now sporting a program-best 15-5 record, the Heat are set to host the Canada West playoff quarterfinals this weekend. The team's resurgence is anchored by a new culture and the development of head coach Scott Koskie and veteran stars Thys Weststrate and Seba Manuel.

Koskie, who was a setter on Canada men’s national team for 13 years, took over the Heat program in 2024. Resurrecting the struggling program meant tapping into the local community’s passion for the sport.

“Volleyball is popular here, especially at the high-school level," Koskie said. "If you have the community that understands sport and volleyball, it helps to create something that can grow.”

Inheriting a veteran-heavy roster, Koskie’s approach was one of patience and refinement.

“For me, the most important thing was to observe and listen and try to figure out who these players are and how they like to compete," he said.

Weststrate was one such player that Koskie quickly learned was a star in full bloom.

Born and raised in Kelowna, and now in his fifth year of competition, Weststrate, a six-foot-six middle, has become the defensive backbone of that veteran core.

After a stint with Team Canada during the 2025 summer, Weststrate returned to lead the league with 91 total blocks.

“I was able to work on a lot of technical skills that have helped me this year," Weststrate noted about his time with the national team. "I think I improved my baseline so much that I can play at a higher level for a longer stretch of play.”

Weststrate saw the potential for this breakthrough season a year ago, noting that while they were a "mid-level team" with a 9-11 record, the return of nearly the entire roster provided the confidence needed to sweep top opponents like Manitoba and Alberta to kick off the 2025-26 campaign.

On the offensive side of the game, outside hitter Manuel, who ranks second in the league with 262 kills, has also seen his development percolate.

A highly-touted recruit from Kelowna Secondary, Manuel chose UBCO over UBC for the opportunity to develop through immediate playing time. Now In his fourth year, Manuel credits the team's success to the technical shift brought by Koskie.

“The vibe changed and I noticed that we focused more on the technical side of things, and he was able to realize where our strengths were,” Manuel said.

Beyond his play, Manuel has been instrumental in building the team's home-court advantage by coaching youth camps and connecting with the campus community.

“We're seeing a lot of young fans coming out to support," he said. "On top of that, we feel more connected with the people on campus as well."

The Heat now face a quarterfinal matchup against the 14-6 Manitoba Bisons, a team Koskie previously played for and coached. The history between the two programs is deep, with the Bisons having eliminated the Heat last year in the postseason.

“Fans should expect a dogfight,” Manuel warned, noting that the two teams have split their last six meetings evenly.

Weststrate expects a grueling series.

“I don't think either team is going to win three-nothing in sets,” said Weststrate. “I think it'll be a minimum of four sets, probably five sets on Friday and Saturday night.”

The best-of-three quarterfinals begin on Friday, Feb. 27, with game time set for 6:30 p.m. Game two will be held Saturday at the same time and Sunday, if necessary, will be game three at 5:30 p.m.

The winner of the series will advance to the Canada West Final Four next weekend, where three teams will look to punch their ticket to the U Sports Championship in Windsor, Ont., from March 13 to 15.