Sports News

Overtime hockey heartbreak closes Milan Cortina Olympics for Canada

Photo: The Canadian Press United States players celebrate their overtime win over Canada in the men's gold medal hockey game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, on Sunday.

UPDATE: 8:30 a.m.

The Canadian men’s hockey team could not maintain its best-on-best dominance over the United States, falling 2-1 in overtime in Sunday’s gold-medal game at the Milan-Cortina Games.

New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes scored 1:41 into overtime, left alone in the slot during 3-on-3 play as Canada scrambled after surrendering an odd-man break seconds earlier.

Matthew Boldy of the Minnesota Wild also tallied for the U.S. in the first period, while Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar scored an equalizer late in the second.

The gold is the United States’ first in Olympic men’s hockey since the 1980 Lake Placid Games.

Canada played the final without captain Sidney Crosby, sidelined by a lower-body injury sustained when his right leg bent awkwardly in the quarterfinal win over Czechia.

He also missed the 3-2 semifinal victory over Finland on Friday.

Connor McDavid again served as captain in his absence.

Canada had previously beaten the United States for Olympic gold in 2002 and 2010.

The silver leaves Canada with 21 medals at the Games, eighth in the overall standings behind Norway (41), the United States (33), and host Italy (30).

Canada won five gold medals across long- and short-track speedskating, freestyle skiing and curling.

– The Canadian Press

UPDATE: 8 a.m.

The United States beat Canada 2-1 in overtime of the gold medal men's hockey game Sunday morning.

Jack Hughes put a shot past Canada's Jordan Binnington less than two minutes into overtime to take home the gold medal.

Canada put the pressure on the U.S. for much of the game, leading the shots 42-28, but a stellar performance by the United States' goalie Connor Hellebuyck helped put them through to overtime.

UPDATE: 7:40 a.m.

After a tense third period with great saves and close chances, the gold medal men's hockey game between Canada and the United States is heading to overtime.

Canada had strong pressure throughout the period, outshooting the Americans, and United States' goalie Connor Hellebuyck made a fantastic stick save on Devon Toews to keep Canada from taking the lead.

Overtime will consist of 3-on-3 play until a goal is scored.

ORIGINAL: 6:55 a.m.

It's all tied up going into the final period of the gold medal men's hockey game between Canada and the United States Sunday morning.

Much of Canada has gotten up early to watch the action between the long-time rival teams, and the game has not disappointed so far.

While Matt Boldy put the U.S. on the board first in the opening frame, Cale Makar tied it all up late in the second period.

Canada is without captain Sidney Crosby after he suffered a lower-body injury during Canada's quarterfinal win over Czechia. Connor McDavid is serving as captain in Crosby's absence for a second straight game.

The two teams last met up a year ago at the 4 Nation Face-Off tournament. After the Americans won a preliminary-round game, Canada won the final on a McDavid overtime goal.

A number of bars in Kelowna have opened up their doors early to broadcast the game, following Premier David Eby's announcement that licensed establishments can serve liquor starting at 5 a.m.