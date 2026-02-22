U.S. beats Canada in overtime of gold medal men's hockey game
U.S. beats Canada in OT
UPDATE: 8 a.m.
The United States beat Canada 2-1 in overtime of the gold medal men's hockey game Sunday morning.
Jack Hughes put a shot past Canada's Jordan Binnington less than two minutes into overtime to take home the gold medal.
Canada put the pressure on the U.S. for much of the game, leading the shots 42-28, but a stellar performance by the United States' goalie Connor Hellebuyck put them through to overtime.
UPDATE: 7:40 a.m.
After a tense third period with great saves and close chances, the gold medal men's hockey game between Canada and the United States is heading to overtime.
Canada had strong pressure throughout the period, outshooting the Americans, and United States' goalie Connor Hellebuyck made a fantastic stick save on Devon Toews to keep Canada from taking the lead.
Overtime will consist of 3-on-3 play until a goal is scored.
ORIGINAL: 6:55 a.m.
It's all tied up going into the final period of the gold medal men's hockey game between Canada and the United States Sunday morning.
Much of Canada has gotten up early to watch the action between the long-time rival teams, and the game has not disappointed so far.
While Matt Boldy put the U.S. on the board first in the opening frame, Cale Makar tied it all up late in the second period.
Canada is without captain Sidney Crosby after he suffered a lower-body injury during Canada's quarterfinal win over Czechia. Connor McDavid is serving as captain in Crosby's absence for a second straight game.
The two teams last met up a year ago at the 4 Nation Face-Off tournament. After the Americans won a preliminary-round game, Canada won the final on a McDavid overtime goal.
A number of bars in Kelowna have opened up their doors early to broadcast the game, following Premier David Eby's announcement that licensed establishments can serve liquor starting at 5 a.m.
CALE MAKAR! ?— Team Canada (@TeamCanada) February 22, 2026
The game is tied 1–1 after two periods!#TeamCanada | #MilanoCortina2026 | @CBCOlympics
pic.twitter.com/fc6HXbXSxE
More Sports News
- U.S. beats Canada in OTOlympic Games - 8:00 am
- Poll: Canada at OlympicsPoll - 7:30 am
- Man killed at Mar-a-LagoFlorida - 6:30 am
- Winter storm blows throughAtlantic Canada - 6:20 am
- TSA PreCheck suspendedUnited States - 6:15 am
UBCO Athletics
HOCKEY
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
- Kelowna Women's Soccer
- Kelowna Men's Soccer
- Kelowna United FC
- Central Okanagan Youth
- Kelowna Youth Soccer
- Westside Youth Soccer
- Rutland Youth Soccer
- Lake Country Youth Soccer
- Penticton Soccer Club
- Pinnacles Soccer
- Thompson Okanagan Football Club
- Pacific Adult Soccer League
- CSA | FIFA | MLS
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
- Kelowna AquaJets
- Liquid Lightning Swim Club
- Ogopogo Summer Swim Club
- Okanagan Masters Swim Club
- KISU Swim Club
- Kelowna Dolphins Synchronized Swimming Club
- Kelowna Water Polo Club
RACQUET
- Kelowna Badminton Club
- The Penticton Yacht & Tennis
- OK Mission Tennis
- Lakeview Heights Tennis
- Vernon Tennis Association
- Squash BC Okanagan League
- ESPN Tennis
- Kelowna Junior Racquetball
- Pickleball Kelowna
- Kamloops Cricket Club
MISC. [+]