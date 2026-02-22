Sports News

U.S. beats Canada in overtime of gold medal men's hockey game

U.S. beats Canada in OT

Photo: NHL Cale Makar scored the tying goal for Canada late in the second period.

UPDATE: 8 a.m.

The United States beat Canada 2-1 in overtime of the gold medal men's hockey game Sunday morning.

Jack Hughes put a shot past Canada's Jordan Binnington less than two minutes into overtime to take home the gold medal.

Canada put the pressure on the U.S. for much of the game, leading the shots 42-28, but a stellar performance by the United States' goalie Connor Hellebuyck put them through to overtime.

UPDATE: 7:40 a.m.

After a tense third period with great saves and close chances, the gold medal men's hockey game between Canada and the United States is heading to overtime.

Canada had strong pressure throughout the period, outshooting the Americans, and United States' goalie Connor Hellebuyck made a fantastic stick save on Devon Toews to keep Canada from taking the lead.

Overtime will consist of 3-on-3 play until a goal is scored.

ORIGINAL: 6:55 a.m.

It's all tied up going into the final period of the gold medal men's hockey game between Canada and the United States Sunday morning.

Much of Canada has gotten up early to watch the action between the long-time rival teams, and the game has not disappointed so far.

While Matt Boldy put the U.S. on the board first in the opening frame, Cale Makar tied it all up late in the second period.

Canada is without captain Sidney Crosby after he suffered a lower-body injury during Canada's quarterfinal win over Czechia. Connor McDavid is serving as captain in Crosby's absence for a second straight game.

The two teams last met up a year ago at the 4 Nation Face-Off tournament. After the Americans won a preliminary-round game, Canada won the final on a McDavid overtime goal.

A number of bars in Kelowna have opened up their doors early to broadcast the game, following Premier David Eby's announcement that licensed establishments can serve liquor starting at 5 a.m.