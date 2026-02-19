Big White Freestyle Ski Team claims 13 medals at Okanagan Shred Session
13 medals for Big White
The Big White Freestyle Ski Team delivered a standout performance at the second stop of the Okanagan Shred Session, held at Apex Mountain Resort over the Family Day weekend, capturing a total of 13 medals.
Competing across Slopestyle, Moguls, and Big Air disciplines, the team earned four gold, five silver, and four bronze medals, highlighting the depth of talent within the program.
In the girls’ competition, Tajana Krljic-Shaw dominated the F10 category, securing gold medals in both Slopestyle and Moguls. Austyn Henry captured gold in Big Air, successfully landing her first 720 in competition. Presley Henry added a silver in Slopestyle, while Olivia Potosky claimed bronze in Big Air.
The boys’ team also made a strong impression. Nash Runge shone in his first ski competition, earning gold in Slopestyle and silver in Big Air. Cole Field marked his debut with a silver in Slopestyle and bronze in Big Air.
Easten Dacosta contributed to the medal count with a silver in the M14 Big Air event.
“Our skiers pushed hard and put down solid runs in every venue. I was thrilled to see every BWF athlete bring home some hardware, their energy is very inspiring,'' said Coach Lucy Carr.
