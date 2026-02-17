Sports News

Vernon Vipers win wild one, 8-7 over Nanaimo Clippers

Power play fuels comeback

Photo: Contributed Led by Deagan McMillan's overtime winner, the Vipers won a wild one, 8-7 over the Nanaimo Clippers on Monday.

In a game featuring 19 power plays and 15 goals, the Vernon Vipers emerged victorious with a wild 8-7 overtime win over the Nanaimo Clippers on Family Day Monday.

The Vipers opened the scoring just 16 seconds in when Garin Ludwig netted his second of the season. Nanaimo responded only 30 seconds later with Hayden Fechner’s 21st.

Evan Sundar and Aaron Zulinick scored shortly after to give Vernon a lead, but Tanner Bruender cut the deficit to 3-2 before the first intermission.

The second period belonged to the Clippers as Vernon struggled with discipline. Patrick Fortune and Jack Rimmer combined for four Nanaimo goals, including two on the power play, to build a 6-3 lead. Following the flurry of goals, Vipers starter Lane Maarhuis was relieved by Olivier Kanat after allowing six goals on 31 shots.

In the third, it was the Vipers time to strike on the man advantage.

Deagan McMillan and Dmitrii Kubantsev each scored to pull the Vipers within one. Although Owen Davies briefly restored Nanaimo’s two-goal cushion, Vernon’s special teams took over late.

With the goalie pulled and a 5-on-3 advantage, Kubantsev scored his second of the night. Then, with just 76 seconds remaining in regulation, Davids Livsics tied the game at 7-7 to force overtime.

In the extra frame, a stretch pass sprung McMillan on a breakaway, where he buried the winner to complete the improbable comeback.

Olivier Kanat earned the win in relief, making 21 saves on 22 shots. Despite the loss, the Clippers heavily outshot the Vipers 57-37. McMillan led the way for Vernon with five points (two goals, three assists), while Kubantsev added two goals and two assists.

The Vipers wrap up their homestand on Friday, Feb. 20, when they host the Blackfalds Bulldogs at 7 p.m.