Vernon Vipers host the Spruce Grove Saints tonight
Snakes take on Saints
The Vernon Vipers will hit the ice against the visiting Spruce Grove Saints tonight at Kal Tire Place.
The Vipers are coming off of a three-game road swing, where they picked up five of a possible six points.
The Snakes (10-22-7-0) ended a nine-game losing skid with back-to-back wins against the Sherwood Park Crusaders Feb.6 and the BC Hockey League Interior East-leading Blackfalds Bulldogs Feb. 7.
Affiliate Player call-up Lane Maarhuis earned his first BCHL win, stopping 33 of 35 shots.
The Saints (22-17-1-0) are coming to the Okanagan on a four-game winning streak.
Tonight marks the fourth and final meeting of the season between these two teams. The Saints have won the last three contests by a single goal in each game.
The puck drops at 7 p.m.
To purchase tickets, click here.
