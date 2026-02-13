281457
Sports News  

Vernon Vipers host the Spruce Grove Saints tonight

Snakes take on Saints

Darren Handschuh - Feb 13, 2026 / 1:14 pm | Story: 599168

The Vernon Vipers will hit the ice against the visiting Spruce Grove Saints tonight at Kal Tire Place.

The Vipers are coming off of a three-game road swing, where they picked up five of a possible six points.

The Snakes (10-22-7-0) ended a nine-game losing skid with back-to-back wins against the Sherwood Park Crusaders Feb.6 and the BC Hockey League Interior East-leading Blackfalds Bulldogs Feb. 7.

Affiliate Player call-up Lane Maarhuis earned his first BCHL win, stopping 33 of 35 shots.

The Saints (22-17-1-0) are coming to the Okanagan on a four-game winning streak.

Tonight marks the fourth and final meeting of the season between these two teams. The Saints have won the last three contests by a single goal in each game.

The puck drops at 7 p.m.

The puck drops at 7 p.m.

Upcoming Sports Events

Upcoming Sports Events

Vernon sports event
Warm Hearts Snopitch

DND Grounds, Vernon
Feb 14 9:00 am

Penticton sports event
Penticton Vees vs Victoria Royals

South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton
Feb 14 6:00 pm

Kelowna sports event
Kelowna Rockets

Prospera Place, Kelowna
Feb 14 6:00 pm



