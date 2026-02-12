281457
Sports News  

Vernon Vipers find "fantastic puck mover" in trade for defenceman

Vipers defence bolstered

Bowen Assman - Feb 12, 2026 / 2:45 pm | Story: 599040

After two straight victories, the Vernon Vipers are shoring up their back end.

Vernon traded Taylor Curtis and a player development fee for defenceman Shawn Leary from the Surrey Eagles.

Leary, a native of Dorchester, Mass., has 70 games of BCHL experience through two BCHL season with the Eagles. He has 10 goals and 18 assists in that time.

“After speaking with Scott Gomez and receiving a strong recommendation, Shawn quickly became our top target to help this group down the stretch,” said Vipers GM head coach Matt Cooke. “He’s a fantastic puck mover with significant offensive instincts, and we expect him to come in and fit seamlessly as we push toward the playoffs.”

Curtis played 28 games for the Vipers, scoring one goal.

Vernon is in action next at home against the Spruce Grove Saints on Friday, Feb. 13. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

