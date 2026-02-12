Vernon Vipers find "fantastic puck mover" in trade for defenceman
Vipers defence bolstered
After two straight victories, the Vernon Vipers are shoring up their back end.
Vernon traded Taylor Curtis and a player development fee for defenceman Shawn Leary from the Surrey Eagles.
Leary, a native of Dorchester, Mass., has 70 games of BCHL experience through two BCHL season with the Eagles. He has 10 goals and 18 assists in that time.
“After speaking with Scott Gomez and receiving a strong recommendation, Shawn quickly became our top target to help this group down the stretch,” said Vipers GM head coach Matt Cooke. “He’s a fantastic puck mover with significant offensive instincts, and we expect him to come in and fit seamlessly as we push toward the playoffs.”
Curtis played 28 games for the Vipers, scoring one goal.
Vernon is in action next at home against the Spruce Grove Saints on Friday, Feb. 13. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.
More Sports News
- Cougar sighting reportedOsoyoos - 4:28 pm
- Bronze for CanadaMilan - 3:40 pm
- Van Der Beek's GoFundMeEntertainment - 3:29 pm
- Trump moves on tariffs Washington - 3:19 pm
- Smith yet to sign petitionEdmonton - 3:17 pm
UBCO Athletics
HOCKEY
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
- Kelowna Women's Soccer
- Kelowna Men's Soccer
- Kelowna United FC
- Central Okanagan Youth
- Kelowna Youth Soccer
- Westside Youth Soccer
- Rutland Youth Soccer
- Lake Country Youth Soccer
- Penticton Soccer Club
- Pinnacles Soccer
- Thompson Okanagan Football Club
- Pacific Adult Soccer League
- CSA | FIFA | MLS
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
- Kelowna AquaJets
- Liquid Lightning Swim Club
- Ogopogo Summer Swim Club
- Okanagan Masters Swim Club
- KISU Swim Club
- Kelowna Dolphins Synchronized Swimming Club
- Kelowna Water Polo Club
RACQUET
- Kelowna Badminton Club
- The Penticton Yacht & Tennis
- OK Mission Tennis
- Lakeview Heights Tennis
- Vernon Tennis Association
- Squash BC Okanagan League
- ESPN Tennis
- Kelowna Junior Racquetball
- Pickleball Kelowna
- Kamloops Cricket Club
MISC. [+]