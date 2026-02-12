283829
282925
Sports News  

Canada's wins Olympic short-track speedskating medal

Canada wins another medal

The Canadian Press - Feb 12, 2026 / 2:12 pm | Story: 599031

Canada’s Courtney Sarault has earned Olympic bronze in the women’s 500-metre event in short-track speedskating.

More coming.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Sports News

Upcoming Sports Events

Vernon sports event
Warm Hearts Snopitch

DND Grounds, Vernon
Feb 14 9:00 am

Penticton sports event
Penticton Vees vs Victoria Royals

South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton
Feb 14 6:00 pm

Kelowna sports event
Kelowna Rockets

Prospera Place, Kelowna
Feb 14 6:00 pm



285307
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >




282666


Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


281818
285304


279416
282766