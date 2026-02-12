Sports News
Canada's wins Olympic short-track speedskating medal
Canada wins another medal
Photo: The Canadian Press
Canada's Courtney Sarault (14) and Florence Brunelle (8) compete in the women's 500 metre short track speedskating quarterfinals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026.
Canada’s Courtney Sarault has earned Olympic bronze in the women’s 500-metre event in short-track speedskating.
More coming.
