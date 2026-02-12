Sports News
Canada's Courtney Sarault, wins Olympic short-track speedskating medal
Bronze for Canada
Photo: The Canadian Press
Canada's Courtney Sarault (14) and Florence Brunelle (8) compete in the women's 500 metre short track speedskating quarterfinals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026.
UPDATE 3:38 p.m.
Courtney Sarault has won the bronze medal in the women’s 500m in short track speed skating at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.
This is Sarault’s first individual Olympic medal. She helped win silver two days ago in the mixed relay.
The Moncton, New Brunswick native is the first Canadian athlete outside of Quebec to win a medal in short-track speedskating. This is the sixth Olympic medal in the women’s 500m event.
Xandra Velzeboer of the Netherlands and Arianna Fontana won gold and silver, respectively.
ORIGINAL 2:12 p.m.
Canada’s Courtney Sarault has earned Olympic bronze in the women’s 500-metre event in short-track speedskating.
More coming.
-The Canadian Press with files from Paula Nichols
More Sports News
RECENT STORIES
- Cougar sighting reportedOsoyoos - 4:28 pm
- Bronze for CanadaMilan - 3:40 pm
- Van Der Beek's GoFundMeEntertainment - 3:29 pm
- Trump moves on tariffs Washington - 3:19 pm
- Smith yet to sign petitionEdmonton - 3:17 pm
Sports Links
UBCO Athletics
HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]
UBCO Athletics
HOCKEY
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
- Kelowna Women's Soccer
- Kelowna Men's Soccer
- Kelowna United FC
- Central Okanagan Youth
- Kelowna Youth Soccer
- Westside Youth Soccer
- Rutland Youth Soccer
- Lake Country Youth Soccer
- Penticton Soccer Club
- Pinnacles Soccer
- Thompson Okanagan Football Club
- Pacific Adult Soccer League
- CSA | FIFA | MLS
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
- Kelowna AquaJets
- Liquid Lightning Swim Club
- Ogopogo Summer Swim Club
- Okanagan Masters Swim Club
- KISU Swim Club
- Kelowna Dolphins Synchronized Swimming Club
- Kelowna Water Polo Club
RACQUET
- Kelowna Badminton Club
- The Penticton Yacht & Tennis
- OK Mission Tennis
- Lakeview Heights Tennis
- Vernon Tennis Association
- Squash BC Okanagan League
- ESPN Tennis
- Kelowna Junior Racquetball
- Pickleball Kelowna
- Kamloops Cricket Club
MISC. [+]