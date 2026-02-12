Sports News

Canada's Courtney Sarault, wins Olympic short-track speedskating medal

Bronze for Canada

Photo: The Canadian Press Canada's Courtney Sarault (14) and Florence Brunelle (8) compete in the women's 500 metre short track speedskating quarterfinals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026.

UPDATE 3:38 p.m.

Courtney Sarault has won the bronze medal in the women’s 500m in short track speed skating at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

This is Sarault’s first individual Olympic medal. She helped win silver two days ago in the mixed relay.

The Moncton, New Brunswick native is the first Canadian athlete outside of Quebec to win a medal in short-track speedskating. This is the sixth Olympic medal in the women’s 500m event.

Xandra Velzeboer of the Netherlands and Arianna Fontana won gold and silver, respectively.

ORIGINAL 2:12 p.m.

Canada’s Courtney Sarault has earned Olympic bronze in the women’s 500-metre event in short-track speedskating.

More coming.

-The Canadian Press with files from Paula Nichols