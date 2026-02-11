Vernon's Molly Race signs professional contract with Northern Super League's Calgary Wild
Local signs pro contract
A local soccer goaltender is continuing her professional career closer to home.
Molly Race, a native of Vernon, signed a contract with the Northern Super League's (NSL) Calgary Wild on Monday.
Race also competed for the UBCO Heat from 2020-2022, and was most recently on FC Nordsjælland in Denmark's Kvinde-DM Liga for three seasons.
During her time in Denmark, Race helped her team win the league title and qualify for the Women's Champions League. This past season, as the team's primary starting goalkeeper, she appeared in 12 matches, recording five clean sheets while playing 1080 minutes.
"We couldn't be more proud or excited for Molly as she returns home to sign with Calgary Wild," commented Heat assistant coach Harry Butler, who oversees the team's goalkeepers. "She's an exceptional goalkeeper with elite distribution and shot-stopping ability, but even more than that, she's an incredible professional who works relentlessly every single day."
A graduate of W.L. Seaton Secondary, Race finished her time at UBCO playing all 2340 minutes of the 2021 and 2022 seasons, recording a 6-14-6 record including a 1.62 goals against average while making 122 saves.
The Wild will open their 2026 NSL season on Saturday, April 25 against the Montreal Roses. The NSL is in its second season, sporting six clubs from across the country.
More Sports News
- Nettwerk group nets $300MBusiness - 5:14 pm
- Recessions reward boringBC - 5:12 pm
- Some budget savings foundWest Kelowna - 5:05 pm
- Kardashian 'into' HamiltonEntertainment - 4:45 pm
- Vote opposes Canada tariffsCanada/U.S. - 4:44 pm
UBCO Athletics
HOCKEY
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
- Kelowna Women's Soccer
- Kelowna Men's Soccer
- Kelowna United FC
- Central Okanagan Youth
- Kelowna Youth Soccer
- Westside Youth Soccer
- Rutland Youth Soccer
- Lake Country Youth Soccer
- Penticton Soccer Club
- Pinnacles Soccer
- Thompson Okanagan Football Club
- Pacific Adult Soccer League
- CSA | FIFA | MLS
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
- Kelowna AquaJets
- Liquid Lightning Swim Club
- Ogopogo Summer Swim Club
- Okanagan Masters Swim Club
- KISU Swim Club
- Kelowna Dolphins Synchronized Swimming Club
- Kelowna Water Polo Club
RACQUET
- Kelowna Badminton Club
- The Penticton Yacht & Tennis
- OK Mission Tennis
- Lakeview Heights Tennis
- Vernon Tennis Association
- Squash BC Okanagan League
- ESPN Tennis
- Kelowna Junior Racquetball
- Pickleball Kelowna
- Kamloops Cricket Club
MISC. [+]