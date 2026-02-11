Sports News

Vernon's Molly Race signs professional contract with Northern Super League's Calgary Wild

Local signs pro contract

Photo: UBC Okanagan Photo Molly Race was the backbone of the UBCO Heat defence in two straight seasons, playing every single minute.

A local soccer goaltender is continuing her professional career closer to home.

Molly Race, a native of Vernon, signed a contract with the Northern Super League's (NSL) Calgary Wild on Monday.

Race also competed for the UBCO Heat from 2020-2022, and was most recently on FC Nordsjælland in Denmark's Kvinde-DM Liga for three seasons.

During her time in Denmark, Race helped her team win the league title and qualify for the Women's Champions League. This past season, as the team's primary starting goalkeeper, she appeared in 12 matches, recording five clean sheets while playing 1080 minutes.

"We couldn't be more proud or excited for Molly as she returns home to sign with Calgary Wild," commented Heat assistant coach Harry Butler, who oversees the team's goalkeepers. "She's an exceptional goalkeeper with elite distribution and shot-stopping ability, but even more than that, she's an incredible professional who works relentlessly every single day."

A graduate of W.L. Seaton Secondary, Race finished her time at UBCO playing all 2340 minutes of the 2021 and 2022 seasons, recording a 6-14-6 record including a 1.62 goals against average while making 122 saves.

The Wild will open their 2026 NSL season on Saturday, April 25 against the Montreal Roses. The NSL is in its second season, sporting six clubs from across the country.