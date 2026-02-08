KSS fall to St. FX in final of Western Canada Basketball Tournament
Owls come up short
The KSS Owls ran into a familiar foe in Saturday’s final of the 51st SWestern Canada Basketball Tournament presented by Armada Steel.
You could understand if they don’t see them again this basketball season.
The Owls and St. Francis Xavier Rams out of Edmonton met in Saturday’s final with the result eerily similar to their clash in the final of the REB Invitational in Edmonton in December.
In that game, the Rams won by 21. The margin Saturday, 19 as the Rams led wire-to-wire in a 98-79 victory.
The Rams led by 12 after one quarter, holding the Owls to a tournament-low 13 points in the opening quarter. They stretched the lead incrementally each quarter, thwarting any attempt at a comeback.
Justice Arciaga led the Rams with a game-high 30, with 22 of those coming in the first and third quarters.
Elijah Thomas and Clyde Mbachu each had 16.
Humraj Chahal had 21 to lead the Owls, 14 of those coming in the final quarter.
Wells Grundy was held to 19 points and just a pair of three pointers after hitting seven from beyond the arc during Friday’s semi-final win over Medicine Hat.
The Owls return to league play later this week as they prepare for the Okanagan Zone championship and a spot in the provincial championship March 4 to 7 in Langley.
More Sports News
- Beloved Shen Yun returnsSponsored Content - 12:01 am
- Owls come up shortSports - 11:15 pm
- Rockets settle for splitWHL - 10:30 pm
- Warriors avert collapseBCHL - 10:00 pm
- Lantz next P.E.I. premierPrince Edward Island - 9:17 pm
UBCO Athletics
HOCKEY
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
- Kelowna Women's Soccer
- Kelowna Men's Soccer
- Kelowna United FC
- Central Okanagan Youth
- Kelowna Youth Soccer
- Westside Youth Soccer
- Rutland Youth Soccer
- Lake Country Youth Soccer
- Penticton Soccer Club
- Pinnacles Soccer
- Thompson Okanagan Football Club
- Pacific Adult Soccer League
- CSA | FIFA | MLS
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
- Kelowna AquaJets
- Liquid Lightning Swim Club
- Ogopogo Summer Swim Club
- Okanagan Masters Swim Club
- KISU Swim Club
- Kelowna Dolphins Synchronized Swimming Club
- Kelowna Water Polo Club
RACQUET
- Kelowna Badminton Club
- The Penticton Yacht & Tennis
- OK Mission Tennis
- Lakeview Heights Tennis
- Vernon Tennis Association
- Squash BC Okanagan League
- ESPN Tennis
- Kelowna Junior Racquetball
- Pickleball Kelowna
- Kamloops Cricket Club
MISC. [+]