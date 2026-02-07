Sports News

KSS Owls advance to final of their own with decisive win over Medicine Hat

Photo: Wayne Moore Coach Harry Parmar with words of encouragement during a timeout late in Friday's semi-final win

The KSS Owls couldn’t buy a bucket from beyond the arc Thursday night.

At times Friday, it looked like they couldn’t miss.

The Owls poured in 15 from three point range in a 105-93 win over the Medicine Hat Hawks to advance to the final of the Western Canada Boys Basketball Tournament presented by Armada Steel.

What a difference a day makes, right coach?

”I figured we’d shoot them better tonight, I had that feeling,” said Owls head coach Harry Parmar.

“I think it’s 16, 17, 18 year old kids, the peer pressure with everybody on the baselines. Things start out bad and you dig a hole for yourself. Next night what happens, let’s go, I’m ready to go.

“You’ve got to remember, they’re kids. It’s easy to forget by the way.”

The Hawks looked like they might blow the Owls out of their own building. They poured in nine straight, and made it look easy in grabbing a quick 9-2 lead two minutes in.

Parmar called time out, calmed the kids down, changed up some things defensively, and changed the early makeup of the game.

KSS took a four point lead after one quarter thanks to a 20-9 run over the final five minutes, then outscored the visitors 32-19 in the second quarter for a 62-45 lead at the break.

That, for all intents and purposes, was the game.

“It started with our defence and it’s good to see. And it’s different guys hitting shots and bit shots. We probably hit 15 three’s.”

Wells Grundy poured in 30 of his game-high 38 in the first half, hitting five of his team-high seven three pointers in the process.

The Hawks cut the deficit to 10 after three quarters but were not able to get any closer than eight during the final 10 minutes.

A three pointer from Jake McParland with three minutes left pushed the lead to 13 and ended any hope of a Medicine Hat comeback.

McParland poured in 28 while Finn Stewart, the hero of Thursday’s open game victory, had 20.

Grundy also had 14 rebounds and three assists to go with his 38 point night.

The Owls hit on 46.3 per cent of their shots from the field including an impressive 41.7 per cent from beyond the arc.

Lado Pitia had a game-high 29 for the Hawks including seven from three-point range. Hayden Van Maarion, who left the game briefly favouring his right shoulder, had 26.

The Owls will face St. Francis Xavier Rams from Edmonton in Saturday's final.

The Rams beat Holy Cross 77-48 in the other semi.

The final is set for 7 p.m. at KSS.