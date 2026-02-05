Some of the top high school boys basketball teams in Western Canada hit the floor at KSS today

Sports News

Hoopsters take over KSS

Photo: Wayne Moore/file Action from 2025 tournament

Some of the top high school boys basketball teams in Western Canada hit the court at KSS today for the start of the 51st Western Canada Basketball Tournament presented by Armada Steel.

In a bit of a break from recent tournaments, only three teams from B.C. will take part with five coming from the prairies.

“We had an easier time getting the prairie teams. I think the prairie teams are eager to come because they know they are going to get top quality games,” said tournament co-director David Reynolds.

“They know they are going to get some good competition.”

And, they will provide good competition for the three B.C. teams, St. George’s Saints, Semiahmoo Thunderbirds and the host KSS Owls who all hope to go far in the provincial tournament next month.

The tournament will feature the teams at or near the top of the rankings in each of the three prairie provinces.

Maples Collegiate Marauders and St. Paul’s Crusaders out of Winnipeg are ranked two and three respectively in Manitoba.

Reynolds says Holy Cross Crusaders out of Saskatoon are at or near the top of the Saskatchewan rankings while St. Francis Xavier Rams from Edmonton are one of the top teams in Alberta.

The Medicine Hat Hawks round out the field.

The B.C. contingent is not as strong as in previous years. St. George’s is the only team ranked in the top 10.

They are ranked number 2 in the latest rankings released Wednesday after knocking off previous number 1 ranked Vancouver College Tuesday night.

Both the Owls and Semiahmoo are honourable mentions.

The tournament kicks off Thursday afternoon with St. George’s taking on Holy Cross.

The feature game tips off at 7:30 with the host Owls facing Maples Collegiate.

The popular slam dunk competition will take place prior to the start of the feature game.

Semi-finals are set for Friday evening with the final Saturday at 7 p.m.