Big White Freestyle claims four golds at Whistler competition
Big White Freestyle athletes brought home four gold medals and one silver at the opening stop of the provincial Timber Tour and Shred Series in Whistler over the weekend.
The team competed in challenging conditions of rain, wet snow and fog, delivering strong performances in Slopestyle, Moguls, Big Air and Rail Jam events against the province's top skiers.
Finny Burggraeve dominated the M14 category, winning Gold in both Big Air and Moguls by commanding margins. Braxton Buttar completed the Big White M14 Gold sweep with a clean Switch K-Fed in the Rail Jam.
Wylie Burggraeve claimed Gold in M10 Moguls with smooth skiing and a 360, followed by Silver in Big Air.
Cohen Gill delivered standout performances on the Timber Tour big course, narrowly missing the Big Air podium by 0.4 points with a cork 900 tail grab and finishing fifth in Slopestyle.
“I was extremely proud to see our athletes’ and coaches’ perseverance and dedication in challenging conditions of rain, wet, sticky snow, and fog. They consistently put down solid runs in Slopestyle, Moguls, Big Air, and the Rail Jam against the best skiers in B.C.,” said BWF program director Steve Lewandowski.
The Big White Freestyle Ski Team is coached by Trevor Lendrum and Tanner Lewandowski.
