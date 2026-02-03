Sports News

Tess Critchlow withdraws from Olympics

Photo: Olympic.ca Injury has ended Tess Critchlow's 2026 Olympic journey

Tess Critchlow’s dream of competing in a third Olympic games has been dashed.

The Kelowna snowboard cross racer has pulled out of the Milano Cortina Olympics due to injury.

The announcement was made Monday by the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Snowboard.

Critchlow, 30, had knee surgery in September of last year.

On social media at the time she said the timing of the surgery was with the Olympics in mind.

“With the timing of everything I’ll be missing some on snow pre-season training but will be training and working hard to smash some big goals,” he stated on Instagram after the surgery.

Critchlow had been hoping to build off the momentum from the previous two Olympics.

She finished ninth in PyeongChang in 2018 and sixth in Beijing in 2022.