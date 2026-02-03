Sports News
Tess Critchlow withdraws from Olympics
Injury sidelines Critchlow
Photo: Olympic.ca
Injury has ended Tess Critchlow's 2026 Olympic journey
Tess Critchlow’s dream of competing in a third Olympic games has been dashed.
The Kelowna snowboard cross racer has pulled out of the Milano Cortina Olympics due to injury.
The announcement was made Monday by the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Snowboard.
Critchlow, 30, had knee surgery in September of last year.
On social media at the time she said the timing of the surgery was with the Olympics in mind.
“With the timing of everything I’ll be missing some on snow pre-season training but will be training and working hard to smash some big goals,” he stated on Instagram after the surgery.
Critchlow had been hoping to build off the momentum from the previous two Olympics.
She finished ninth in PyeongChang in 2018 and sixth in Beijing in 2022.
More Sports News
RECENT STORIES
- Arts sites will be reviewedKelowna - 7:00 pm
- Sharp comic comes to townPenticton - 7:00 pm
- Oyster fest tickets are hereOsoyoos - 7:00 pm
- Two arrested after break-inSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- Local players killed in crashKamloops - 6:45 pm
Sports Links
UBCO Athletics
HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]
UBCO Athletics
HOCKEY
- Kelowna Rockets
- West Kelowna Warriors
- Penticton Vees
- Vernon Vipers
- Kelowna Chiefs
- Kelowna Minor Hockey
- West Kelowna Minor Hockey
- Penticton Minor Hockey
- Vernon Minor Hockey
- Winfield Minor Hockey
- Pacific Adult Hockey League
- Kelowna Ball Hockey League
- Field Hockey Okanagan
- Okanagan Rockets
- Kelowna Heat Spring Hockey
- Okanagan Jr Warriors
- Canadian Hockey Enterprises
- Okanagan Hockey Group
- The Rink
- Canadian Sport School Hockey League
- BCHL | KIJHL | WHL | NHL
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
- Kelowna Women's Soccer
- Kelowna Men's Soccer
- Kelowna United FC
- Central Okanagan Youth
- Kelowna Youth Soccer
- Westside Youth Soccer
- Rutland Youth Soccer
- Lake Country Youth Soccer
- Penticton Soccer Club
- Pinnacles Soccer
- Thompson Okanagan Football Club
- Pacific Adult Soccer League
- CSA | FIFA | MLS
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
- Kelowna AquaJets
- Liquid Lightning Swim Club
- Ogopogo Summer Swim Club
- Okanagan Masters Swim Club
- KISU Swim Club
- Kelowna Dolphins Synchronized Swimming Club
- Kelowna Water Polo Club
RACQUET
- Kelowna Badminton Club
- The Penticton Yacht & Tennis
- OK Mission Tennis
- Lakeview Heights Tennis
- Vernon Tennis Association
- Squash BC Okanagan League
- ESPN Tennis
- Kelowna Junior Racquetball
- Pickleball Kelowna
- Kamloops Cricket Club
MISC. [+]