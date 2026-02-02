Okanagan curling teams qualify for Canada Winter Games
Canada Games bound
Two young curling teams consisting of players mostly from the Okanagan have qualified for the 2027 Canada Winter Games.
On the boys' side, team Jaeger went undefeated at the BC Canada Winter Games Curling Qualifier, held January 23–25 at the Chilliwack Curling Club.
Skipped by Owen Jaeger, the team was a perfect 5-0 at the tournament. Jaeger, Spencer Rempel and Noah Wielgosz curling out of the Kelowna Curling Club, while Brady Dhaliwal is bages out of the Vancouver Curling Club. They are coached by Tyler Jaeger and Travis Wielgosz.
They will be joined by Team Jones, who captured the girls' qualifying spot by winning a tiebreaker game. Team Jones is skipped by Gwyneth Jones and includes Ella Walker, Hanna Lyle, and Clara Jones, representing curling clubs in Kelowna, Penticton, and Summerland. The team is coached by Wendy Cseke.
Over the next year, the curlers will be training and competing in preparation for the games.
The 2027 Canada Winter Games are scheduled for February 27 to March 14, 2027, in Quebec City.
